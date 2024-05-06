GiveNOLA Day Organizers Hope to Raise Millions for Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Foundation’s 11th annual GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour online giving event for the 13-parish greater New Orleans region, will take place on Tuesday, May 7. GiveNOLA Day 2024 is hosted by Baptist Community Ministries and supported by Entergy. Early Giving has already begun.

GiveNOLA Day provides support for more than 1,000 regional nonprofits in the 13-parish region (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes).

These participating organizations focus on arts, culture, animal welfare, community improvement, education, environment, health, housing, human services, public safety, crime prevention, youth development and more.

GNOf said last year’s GiveNOLA Day generated $7.8 million in donations for a record-breaking 953 participating nonprofits.

Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Foundation, encouraged generosity at a May 6 appearance press conference celebrating “Home for Good,” an initiative to help the city’s unhoused population. The project is on the list of potential GiveNOLA Day benefactors.

“We’ve got 1000 different organizations,” Kopplin told the crowd assembled at the United Way Prosperity Center on Canal Street. “We ask folks on GiveNOLA Day to think about the groups that they see on the ground, making a difference. We ask them to put a list together and show support. Early giving is wide open, and you can come back as many times as you want. But don’t forget the work that’s being done to house our most vulnerable residents here in the city of New Orleans. We have a smart strategy, a compassionate strategy, a housing first strategy that is being executed thoughtfully.”