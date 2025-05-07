GiveNOLA Day 2025 Sees Record-Breaking Non-Profits Participation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Wednesday, the Greater New Orleans Foundation (Foundation) announced that while the final numbers won’t be confirmed for several weeks, initial returns indicate that the Foundation’s 12th annual GiveNOLA Day, hosted by Baptist Community Ministries and powered by Entergy, generated more than $6.9 million in donations with a record-breaking 1,027 participating nonprofits exceeding the 2025 total of 1,004 participating nonprofits. The total number of online contributions exceeded over 45,000 donations at the close of the 24-hour period.

The full list of results (sortable by organization name, total gifts or total dollars) is listed at www.GiveNOLA.org.

“At the Foundation, we believe everyone can be a philanthropist, and GiveNOLA Day is a clear example of the generosity of our community. At this critical time when our nonprofits need us now more than ever, I am proud to say our region stepped up in a big way to support the nonprofits who are the backbone of our community and make our region stronger,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “As we mark 12 years of GiveNOLA Day, we are especially thrilled to celebrate another record-breaking year. With 1,027 registered nonprofits participating – more than ever – and the $6.9 million raised, this year’s GiveNOLA Day served as yet another reminder that our region is filled with good people who work tirelessly and give selflessly to help our region. I am thankful to all who took the time to give and grateful for their generosity. And none of this would be possible without our amazing sponsors, especially our host sponsor, Baptist Community Ministries, and Entergy, who powers GiveNOLA Day. I look forward to continuing this success in 2026.”

“For us at Baptist Community Ministries, supporting GiveNOLA Day for the 12th consecutive year is truly an honor,” said Inman J. Houston, President & CEO, Baptist Community Ministries. “It’s remarkable to see the growth of this initiative over the years and to witness our community’s collective spirit of giving. Congratulations to all the nonprofit organizations who participated. We are thrilled to continue supporting your phenomenal work.”

GiveNOLA Day provides support for 1,000+ nonprofits in the thirteen-parish region (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes). These participating nonprofits work on a broad range of issues, including arts & culture, animal welfare, community improvement, education, environment, health, housing, human services, public safety & crime prevention, and youth development.

Since its inception and including this year, GiveNOLA Day has raised more than $71.2 million for regional nonprofits. The majority of gifts are $100 or less, which shows that even small gifts add up to a huge impact.

Every dollar donated on GiveNOLA Day 2025 was stretched with additional “Lagniappe Fund” dollars and prizes provided by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, its generous GiveNOLA Day sponsors, and donors.

“At the Greater New Orleans Foundation, we acknowledge how fortunate we are to live in one of the most generous regions in this country. Every single year, GiveNOLA Day shows us just that,” said David Barksdale, Board Chair, Greater New Orleans Foundation. “Over the past 12 years, the people of this region have raised more than $71.2 million for the local nonprofits serving our community, with 100% of contributions and sponsorship dollars going to the participating nonprofits. I want to thank all of the generous sponsors and donors who contributed to making GiveNOLA Day 2025 such a success.”

“Every year, GiveNOLA Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate our region,” said Deanna Rodríguez, President and CEO, Entergy New Orleans. “Entergy has been a proud sponsor of GiveNOLA Day since its inception 12 years ago, and every year we are amazed at the generosity of this community. Thank you to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for hosting this initiative, the nonprofits for the incredible work they do, and most of all the donors for their constant support. We couldn’t do this without you.”

“Ochsner Health is honored to yet again support GiveNOLA Day. We know that giving is good for your overall heart and health, figuratively and literally. It’s inspiring to see the region come together in GiveNOLA Day’s 12th year to give over 45,000 individual donations to over 1,000 nonprofit organizations across the 13-parish Greater New Orleans region,” said Emily Arata, System Vice President, Community Affairs. “We thank all of the participating nonprofits for their hard work and dedication on GiveNOLA Day and throughout the year.”

Part of the excitement of GiveNOLA Day was the opportunity for nonprofits to compete for cash awards. While the results are not yet final and rankings may change as reconciliation is completed, preliminary results indicate this year’s winners will be:

Most Number of Unique Donors

(listed in first through fifth order for each category)

Small: Trap Dat Cat, Clearwater Wildlife Sanctuary, New Voices New Orleans, IMPACT504, and One Book One New Orleans

Medium: SpayMart, Be Loud Studios, Animal Rescue New Orleans, Inc., Lafitte Greenway Partnership, and New Orleans Rowing Club

Large: Team Gleason Foundation, Louise S. McGehee School, Manning Family Children’s, WWNO New Orleans Public Radio, and Second Harvest Food Bank

Largest Amount of Money Raised

(listed in first through fifth order for each category)

Small: Clearwater Wildlife Sanctuary, Mid-City Ministries, Trap Dat Cat, Special Connections, and New Voices New Orleans

Medium: SpayMart, Kids Join the Fight, Jefferson Community Foundation, Friends of Franklin Foundation, and Lafitte Greenway Partnership

Large: Louise S. McGehee School, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Isidore Newman School, Son of a Saint, and Team Gleason Foundation

Each hour, one “large” nonprofit, one “medium”, and one “small” nonprofit won a $500 Rock Around the Clock randomized drawing. The 72 winning nonprofits can be identified here.

*Note: Based on the operational budget entered when creating a profile, all nonprofits are divided into “small” (<$100,000), “medium” ($100,001 to $750,000), and “large” (>$750,001) categories. Results will not be finalized until reconciliation is complete.

