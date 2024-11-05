Girl Scouts of Louisiana East Dedicates New Archery Space for Girls

GONZALESs, La. (press release) – The Girl Scouts of Louisiana East celebrated a milestone on Saturday, Nov. 2, dedicating the Patricia A. Mackey Archery Pavilion at Camp Covington, honoring the impactful legacy of Patricia A. “Pat” Mackey. Mackey, who served as CEO of the Girl Scouts Council of Southeast Louisiana for over two decades, is remembered for her visionary commitment to empowering young girls and expanding the council’s reach and resources. Her legacy gift, realized through a planned donation from her estate after her passing in July 2022, brought this new archery pavilion to life—a place where generations of Girl Scouts will find confidence, camaraderie and skills in the outdoors.

“We are thrilled to dedicate this space to Pat Mackey and honor her legacy,” shared Dr. Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “Pat’s impact on our council is immeasurable. We are so grateful for all the work she did to further our goal of empowering and lifting up Girl Scouts in all they do.”

The dedication ceremony was filled with heartfelt reflections, including remarks from Dr. Pennington, Mary Jane Becker, former Council Chair and Doug Williams, a member of Pat’s family. The event celebrated Pat’s enduring influence and concluded with refreshments and a tour of Camp Covington, where attendees experienced firsthand the beauty and spirit of a place Pat helped shape.

A lifelong advocate of girls’ empowerment and outdoor leadership, Pat Mackey’s journey started in Houston, Texas, where her passion for education and community engagement flourished. Earning multiple degrees from esteemed Texas universities and Tulane University, Pat actively participated in equestrian competitions and took on leadership roles, showcasing her commitment to personal growth and excellence.

During her tenure as CEO, Pat transformed Girl Scouts Southeast Louisiana, guiding membership growth and leading significant upgrades to Camp Covington and Camp Whispering Pines. Her retirement years saw her embracing a ranch lifestyle in Franklin, Texas, where she delighted in the companionship of her beloved border collies and cherished the serenity of her land. A true cowgirl at heart, Pat spent her days training her dogs, enjoying the wide-open spaces of Texas, and gathering with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Patricia A. Mackey Archery Pavilion stands as a testament to Pat’s vision, empowering every Girl Scout who steps onto that field to aim high, embrace courage, and pursue new challenges with strength and heart.