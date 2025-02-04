Ghassan Korban Announces Departure from Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ghassan Korban, the executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO), has announced his resignation, effective May 2. Korban, who has led the utility since Sept. 2018, is credited with initiating significant infrastructure improvements and modernizing the city’s aging water systems through several programs.

Prior to his role in New Orleans, Korban served the Department of Public Works in Milwaukee for 31 years, including eight years as Commissioner. His extensive experience in public works and infrastructure management has guided the SWBNO through numerous challenges.

“During my time at SWBNO, I have greatly valued the guidance and leadership of Mayor Cantrell and the SWBNO Board of Directors,” Korban said in a statement. “I also appreciate the ongoing support from the City Council as we work toward our common goal of improving the utility for the benefit of New Orleans. As we navigate this transition, I remain fully committed to supporting the team and ensuring that the utility stays on course to continue serving our city.”

During his tenure, Korban spearheaded multiple transformative initiatives that have upgraded New Orleans’ water infrastructure. Key accomplishments include the Power Complex, a $300+ million power plant set to be completed this summer, which will replace antiquated systems with state-of-the-art equipment to power drinking water and drainage systems. The project is designed to strengthen the utility’s reliability, particularly during major weather events.

The Smart Metering Program represents another achievement, with plans to replace all 140,000 mechanical meters throughout the city with digital technology. This initiative provides customers with online access to water use data, creating more transparency in the billing process. SWBNO is on track to complete residential water meter replacement by the end of 2025.

Other accomplishments include:

• A FEMA-funded Water Hammer Hazard Mitigation Program that enabled the construction of two water towers and drinking water infrastructure upgrades;

• Launching a comprehensive Water Quality Master Plan to identify drinking water investment priorities;

• Initiating a Lead Awareness Program to eliminate all lead service lines through a 10-year replacement initiative; and

• Developing a People Plan to optimize SWBNO’s workforce model.

In addition, the utility reports he oversaw the replacement of over 100 miles of transmission mains and nearly eliminated the pavement repair backlog.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell praised Korban’s contributions, stating, “Ghassan’s leadership has been instrumental in addressing the longstanding challenges of our water infrastructure. His commitment to modernizing our systems has set us on a path toward a more resilient future.”

The SWBNO Board of Directors has initiated a search for Korban’s successor, aiming to continue the progress made during his tenure. The board is expected to consider both internal and external candidates to lead the utility forward.