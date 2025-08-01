Getting the Word Out

Having Hispanic journalists in mainstream media is important for a number of reasons; chief among them is the ability to accurately report on stories that affect the Hispanic community. “There is a growing group of people who need journalists like me now more than ever,” says Andres Fuentes, multi-media journalist at FOX 8 WVUE-TV. “Misinformation and disinformation is at an all-time high, and, if Hispanic journalists aren’t in the newsroom, Hispanic stories aren’t being told. Or [they are] being unfairly or incorrectly told.”

Fuentes, who returned to New Orleans in 2021 after working in Mississippi, grew up watching WVUE, and he is happy to be back reporting in and for his community. “I love connecting with people and being a resource for many, especially those who are solely or mostly dependent on Spanish content,” he says. “If you don’t see something you care about being covered on the news correctly, speak out. I want to tell your stories the right way.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Bustamante, journalist and anchor on the Fox 8 Morning Edition, who grew up in a bilingual Cuban/Spanish home, learned early on that freedom of information was just as important as freedom of speech. As an anchor, she says it is crucial to be a focused, trusted presence during times of uncertainty.

“One challenge is making sure that Hispanic stories are not just included, but that they’re told with accuracy and depth,” she says. “In the advent of DEI, we saw people in power who tossed around their compassion very irresponsibly or used it for their own political gain—without actually wanting to learn what each community considered a barrier to achieving the American dream. I rise to the occasion by staying grounded in my culture and using it as a strength, not something to downplay.”

Be sure to catch Fuentes on FOX 8 WVUE-TV at 9 and 10 p.m. nightly and Bustamante on the Fox 8 Morning Edition weekdays at 9 a.m.