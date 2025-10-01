Login
Publisher's Note

Get Out and About this Fall

October 1, 2025
fall
Getty Images

Fall is here and it’s time get out of the office! Fortunately, many regional business groups are hosting great opportunities to keep you busy this month.

Here are a few of the many opportunities to make business connections this month:

  • Oct. 2 — Young Leadership Role Model Series with Jim Cook and Lisa Alexis
  • Oct. 10 — 46th annual Tulane Business Forum at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with luncheon keynote speaker Paul Friedman of Sony Pictures Entertainment
  • Oct. 16 — Explore Northshore Business Expo hosted by the St. Tammany Chamber with the Business and Growth Luncheon and speaker GNO, Inc. President Michael Hecht
  • Oct. 21 — Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR) annual luncheon with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Rick Atkinson
  • Oct. 23 — Taste of New Orleans at the Four Seasons hosted by the Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG)
  • Oct. 29 — Jefferson Chamber’s annual State of Jefferson luncheon at the Alario Center

Along with these events, Biz New Orleans is hosting a Biz Night on October 15 at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center. This is a great opportunity to come see what is happening at the convention center, meet fellow executives and break up your mid-week routine.

Happy fall.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher
Renaissance Publishing

P.S. – Happy first birthday Annie! Looking forward to your visit and celebration.

Todd Matherne Illustration by Paddy Mills
Illustration by Paddy Mills

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

