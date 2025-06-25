Login
Technology

Get Online NOLA Wins 2 Industry Awards

June 25, 2025
Get Online NOLA Wins 2 Industry Awards - HR NOLA website design.
Get Online NOLA Wins 2 Industry Awards - HR NOLA website design. Photo provided by Get Online NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Get Online NOLA, a New Orleans-based web design and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with multiple national awards for excellence in web design and digital creativity.

Get Online NOLA received a Web Excellence Award for their redesign of the HR NOLA website. New Orleans-based HR firm HR NOLA has been a long-term client of Get Online NOLA and recently entrusted the agency with a complete overhaul of their website.

The new website features a refined look, intuitive navigation, and room to grow, making it easier for prospective clients to connect with HR NOLA and reinforcing the brand’s professional expertise. The Web Excellence Awards celebrate the most creative and technically accomplished digital work from around the globe. It recognizes projects that push the boundaries of web design and user experience.

The agency also earned a Gold Award from the Hermes Creative Awards for the new HR NOLA website. The Hermes Creative Awards honor outstanding work in the creative industry and spotlight the creators behind innovative communication and marketing strategies. In addition, Get Online NOLA received an Honorable Mention in the Hermes Pro Bono category for the website created for Gro Enterprises, the 2024 winner of the Get Online NOLA Grant.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by both the Web Excellence Awards, and the Hermes Creative Awards,” said Wendy Dolan, Founder and President of Get Online NOLA. “These awards are a reflection of our team’s creativity, technical skill, and commitment to creating websites that are not only beautiful but effective.”

These national recognitions highlight Get Online NOLA’s continued leadership in delivering high-impact digital services. For example, Get Online NOLA gave away a custom website to support their mission of youth empowerment and community development in the New Orleans area. The winner of the 2025 Get Online NOLA Grant was Heroes of New Orleans.

Get Online NOLA also teamed up with the Society for Marketing Professional Services Southeast Louisiana (SMPS SELA) to host a workshop aimed at boosting website traffic for businesses on June 18.

About Get Online NOLA

Founded in 2013, Get Online NOLA is a woman-owned digital marketing company that helps small businesses grow through effective websites, branding, and online marketing. With a passion for supporting the New Orleans business community, their team provides strategy-driven results with a personal touch.

