Get Online NOLA Hosts Workshop to Boost Business Website Traffic

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Get Online NOLA, a digital marketing agency based in New Orleans, is teaming up with the Society for Marketing Professional Services Southeast Louisiana (SMPS SELA) to host an upcoming workshop aimed at boosting website traffic for businesses. Get Online NOLA specializes in helping small businesses develop strong digital presences through websites, branding, and online marketing strategies.

Titled “Bring On The Traffic,” the hands-on session will take place on June 18 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the KV Workspace downtown showroom at 612 Andrew Higgins Dr., Suite 1002 A.

The workshop will offer practical strategies for business owners, marketing professionals, and creative specialists to increase online visibility through social media, search engine optimization (SEO), and paid advertising.

The session will open with networking from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. and will cover a range of digital tactics, including building an effective social media content calendar, understanding PPC fundamentals, and applying proven SEO techniques.

“We’re excited to share our digital marketing knowledge and help other businesses grow,” said Alex Jagodzinski, Director of Digital Solutions at Get Online NOLA. “Your website simply can’t deliver results without traffic, and we’re here to show you how to increase website visitors and grow your bottom line.”

Tickets are available at $25 for SMPS members, $40 for non-members, and $25 for members of other SMPS chapters. A virtual option will also be provided for remote attendees.

For more information or to register, visit SMPS Southeast Louisiana.

About Get Online NOLA

Founded in 2013, Get Online NOLA is a woman-owned digital marketing company that helps small businesses grow through effective websites, branding, and online marketing. With a passion for supporting the New Orleans business community, their team provides strategy-driven results with a personal touch.

About SMPS SELA

The Society for Marketing Professional Services Southeast Louisiana Chapter connects marketing professionals across the A/E/C (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industries, offering resources, education, and networking opportunities for professional growth.

About KV Workspace

KV Workspace designs and furnishes commercial interiors with a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and well-being. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) and Licensed Contractor in the state of Louisiana, KV Workspace has been serving clients for over 20 years with customized solutions that support productivity and performance.