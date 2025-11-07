Get Online NOLA Hosts Workshop for Small Business Visibility

NEW ORLEANS – Get Online NOLA, a New Orleans-based digital marketing and web design agency dedicated to helping local businesses shine online, is partnering with Women+ in Technology of Southeast Louisiana and Workplace Solutions to host an interactive workshop focused on increasing digital traffic and growing business visibility online.

The free event will take place on Nov. 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Workplace Solutions, 401 St. Joseph Street, Suite 300, in downtown New Orleans.

Hands-On Learning for Small Businesses

Designed for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners, the hands-on session will provide practical strategies to help attendees attract, engage, and convert their ideal audiences online. Participants will learn how to strengthen their digital presence, create impactful content, and drive measurable results for their businesses.

The workshop will cover key topics such as search engine optimization (SEO), social media engagement, and effective website design. Attendees will also have the opportunity to apply what they learn through interactive exercises and discussions led by Get Online NOLA’s marketing team.

The event also offers a valuable networking opportunity for tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and digital marketers to connect and share insights in a collaborative environment.

Supporting an Inclusive Tech Community

Women+ in Technology of Southeast Louisiana (WIT SELA), one of the event partners, is a professional network that connects and supports women and gender-diverse individuals working in technology fields across the region. The organization regularly hosts programs focused on mentorship, education, and workforce development to help close the gender gap in tech.

Workplace Solutions, the event host, provides coworking and professional space in downtown New Orleans designed to serve local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Its facilities include private offices, meeting rooms, and resources for collaboration and business growth.

The workshop reflects a broader movement among local organizations to help small businesses embrace digital transformation. As more companies in the Greater New Orleans area turn to online platforms to reach customers, events like this aim to bridge the digital divide by giving entrepreneurs the knowledge and tools to compete in a growing digital marketplace.

Boosting Local Economic Growth

Digital visibility has become a key driver of business growth across Louisiana’s evolving economy — not only in tourism, hospitality, and retail, but also in industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and professional services. By equipping entrepreneurs with modern marketing and branding skills, initiatives like this one contribute to the region’s broader economic development efforts.

Register

This event is presented by Women+ in Technology of Southeast Louisiana, Get Online NOLA, and Workplace Solutions. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance: register here.

About Get Online NOLA

Founded in 2013, Get Online NOLA is a woman-owned digital marketing company that helps small businesses grow through effective websites, branding, and online marketing. With a passion for supporting the New Orleans business community, the team provides strategy-driven results with a personal touch. Learn more at getonlinenola.com.