Get Online NOLA Grant Applications Now Open

NEW ORLEANS – Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing and website design, is now accepting applications for its annual Get Online NOLA Grant. The 2026 program marks the fifth year the company will award a free, professionally designed website to a small business or nonprofit organization.

Created to support small businesses and charitable organizations, the Get Online NOLA Grant provides a custom-built website intended to help recipients strengthen their digital presence and grow in an increasingly online marketplace. A high-quality website can help organizations build credibility while opening the door to new customers, donors and opportunities.

One organization will receive a custom website package valued at more than $3,500, which includes six months of free website hosting and maintenance. A runner-up will receive a comprehensive marketing audit valued at $1,000 that provides insights designed to improve online reach and visibility.

Founder Wendy Dolan said the grant reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to the local business community.

“Over the past decade, we’ve supported hundreds of small businesses, and it’s always inspiring to help them grow,” Dolan said. “Professional website creation can feel out of reach for many small organizations. We know just how impactful a strong online presence can be, so offering this grant each year is our way of giving back to the community.”

Past Get Online NOLA Recipients See Results

Previous grant recipients have used the program to launch or refine their online presence. One past website winner, Gro Enterprises, a local startup specializing in eco-friendly building materials, launched its first website through the program.

“Winning this grant is a huge benefit to Gro Enterprises,” said founder Joel Holton. “Get Online NOLA made our very first website and helped introduce our message and products to a wider audience. I’m excited for the future growth of my business and sustainable housing in Louisiana.”

The 2024 runner-up, New Voices New Orleans, a nonprofit vocal music education program, received a marketing audit and strategy sessions to refine its outreach.

“This opportunity helped us pivot our approach and refine how we reach our target audiences,” said Executive Director Trey Pratt. “The insights we gained will have a lasting impact on our organization.”

Applications for the 2026 Get Online NOLA Grant are open to small businesses and nonprofits seeking to strengthen their online presence. The deadline to apply is April 10.