Gentilly Walmart Undergoing Remodel for Improved Shopping Experience

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Walmart customers in Gentilly can expect to see construction work in progress both inside and outside the Supercenter located at 4301 Chef Menteur Highway for the next several weeks as the store undergoes a major remodel. The remodel is one of many scheduled for Louisiana in 2024 as part of Walmart’s continuing commitment to invest in the communities it serves.

Upon completion, Gentilly Walmart store associates will host a community celebration to mark the delivery of all the new customer-focused features and amenities that will be available, including a newly painted building as well as an enhanced and refreshed parking lot. There will be expanded online grocery pickup areas with improved lighting and fully remodeled bathrooms with modernized fixtures.

Walmart officials say there will be increased inventory in various departments including grocery, fabric and stationary. Other improvements include new flooring and lighting as well as new shopping carts with cell phone holders. Employees will enjoy a remodeled break room experience.

“Walmart has been a part of the Gentilly community for ten years, and we are always looking for ways to better serve our customers,” said store manager Cristina Williams, via a press release. “Remodeling our current store will allow us to offer our customers greater convenience and an enhanced shopping environment, and we ask for customers’ patience while work is underway to deliver those improvements.”

Gentilly Walmart transformations are a part of Walmart’s Signature Experience, which seeks to inspire customers and elevate their in-store experience.

In Louisiana, Walmart currently serves customers at 138 retail units and employee 36,184 associates in statewide. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $502.9 million with Louisiana suppliers in fiscal year 2024 and supporting 20,820 supplier jobs. In fiscal year 2024 Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $21.3 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Louisiana.