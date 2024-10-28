General Dynamics Information Technology Delivers $358M in Economic Impact to Louisiana in 2024

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (press release) – General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a a global aerospace and defense company, announced Oct. 28 that it has delivered a significant economic impact to Louisiana through its operations in five locations in the state, according to an independent study by Louisiana Tech University’s Center for Economic Research. In 2024, GDIT delivered $358 million in economic impact through workforce expansion, growth in supply chain and increase in consumer demand throughout the region.

“Ten years ago, we began a partnership with Louisiana Economic Development to grow jobs in the state, produce a pipeline of technology talent and expand the IT industry in the region,” said Paul Nedzbala, GDIT senior vice president for the federal civilian division. “We are proud to not only meet but exceed these growth goals for both Louisiana and GDIT. We are grateful to the communities and educational institutions across the state for this partnership, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive difference to the region.”

GDIT employs more than 1,500 employees throughout Louisiana, with 850 employees located at its flagship Integrated Technology Center on the National Cyber Research Park campus in Bossier City. Many of these are high-wage and highly skilled positions in cloud, cyber, artificial intelligence and software development. The analysis estimated that based on current performance, GDIT’s economic impact to Louisiana over the next 10 years will be approximately $3.5 billion.

In addition, the company has invested in strategic partnerships with higher educational institutions across the state to cultivate IT innovators and build a talent ecosystem with internship and mentorship programs. These include Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), Grambling State University, Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana Tech University, Northwestern State University, Southern University Shreveport Louisiana and The University of New Orleans.

In 2023, the company formed a public-private partnership with BPCC in Natchitoches to create educational and talent development pathways and expand career opportunities for the surrounding community. Through this program, GDIT offers student workers part-time and full-time employment, which enables them to receive real-world IT experience. As they build their skillsets, these student workers are given opportunities to advance to high-wage jobs supporting critical government missions.

GDIT has also invested in expanding employee growth and upskilling in advanced technology areas including cyber, AI and cloud. To date, GDIT employees in Louisiana have earned nearly 900 technical and business certifications and 60% are engaged in continuing education. The majority of the workforce also possess security clearances and nearly one in three are military veterans.