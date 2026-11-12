Geaux River Selected for R3 Pitch Competition

NEW ORLEANS — Geaux River, a New Orleans-based maritime technology startup, has been selected to compete in the 2026 R3: River, Road, Rail Pitch Competition, where it will showcase Remora Defense, one of the company’s core technology offerings. The competition will bring together six businesses developing solutions to challenges across the transportation, maritime and logistics industries.

Hosted by the World Trade Center New Orleans, StartupNOLA and the Gulf Coast Defense Catalyst, the competition will take place Nov. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Shop Workspace at the Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St. in New Orleans.

Geaux River will compete alongside eWay Technology, Gophr App Inc., Innovita Technology, Mermaid AI Inc. and UTC Transoceanic for the opportunity to win a $20,000 non-dilutive cash prize.

- Sponsors -

Remora Defense: Maritime Security Technology

Geaux River’s Remora Defense System is a differential detection engine with a port security intelligence layer designed to detect malicious payloads on vessel hulls. Combining autonomous drone capabilities and machine learning, the system identifies anomalies attached to a ship’s hull before the vessel enters a U.S. port.

The technology is designed to serve as a homeland security system for physical threats concealed on vessels. Beyond security, it has commercial applications, including monitoring vessel hulls for marine growth, damage and other conditions that can affect performance. Remora Defense can provide detailed intelligence reports on hull conditions, including the effectiveness of marine anti-fouling coatings.

“We’re excited to showcase Remora Defense at R3 and demonstrate how technology developed by a team with firsthand maritime experience can help address some of the industry’s most pressing security challenges. Port security is critical to protecting the infrastructure and supply chains that keep our economy moving, and we believe Remora Defense has the potential to make a meaningful impact. This competition is an amazing opportunity to connect with industry and government leaders who are looking for innovative solutions to these challenges,” said Robert LeBlanc, CEO and founder of Geaux River.

Geaux River Expands Technology Offerings

Geaux River’s selection comes as the company continues to expand its maritime technology offerings. Founded by longtime towboat industry professionals Robert LeBlanc and Landry Kirk, the startup develops technology to improve vessel tracking, wireless data collection, operational visibility and maritime security.

To support the expansion of its technology, the company has opened a seed round of fundraising using a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), with a target of $750,000 and a $7.5 million valuation cap. The company said the round is on pace to be filled by the end of the year.

The R3: River, Road, Rail Pitch Competition will be held Nov. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Shop Workspace at the Contemporary Arts Center, located at 900 Camp St., third floor, in New Orleans. The winning company will receive $20,000 in non-dilutive funding. Community members and industry professionals are invited to attend. Registration is available at https://luma.com/068oj36g.

- Sponsors -

For more information about Geaux River and Remora Defense, visit www.geauxriver.com.