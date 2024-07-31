Gayle Benson to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has announced that Gayle Benson, and her late husband Tom, will be inducted into its Hall of Fame at its upcoming Honors Luncheon. Sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame was created in 1971 and has honored 260 sports figures (through 2024) who were born in New Orleans and achieved prominence in or away from the Greater New Orleans area; or, those non-natives who achieved sports prominence in the Greater New Orleans area in high school, college, professional or amateur sports. Plaques honoring the Hall of Famers were displayed prominently in the Caesars Superdome until the current phases of renovations.

The Honors Luncheon will honor veterans of the NFL’s event management team and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for a panel discussion centered on the Super Bowl. Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, league vents and Club Business; former NFL Senior Vice Presidents of Events, Jim Steeg and Frank Supovitz; and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Super Bowl LIX Host Committee President & CEO Jay Cicero will grace the stage for the first time to share legendary moments, stories and insights from their experiences orchestrating Super Bowls in New Orleans. The discussion promises to illuminate the distinction of hosting a Super Bowl in New Orleans; delving into what sets this iconic city apart from others and why it remains a favorite destination for the biggest game in sports.

The Honors Luncheon will be held noon Sept. 12 at Caesars Superdome Turf. Tables and tickets are available here.

Last month Biz New Orleans reported that Super Bowl LIX partners will give $3 million to nonprofits in the Greater New Orleans area. Rich Collins reported that the community-focused initiative is dubbed “Impact 59 Powered by Entergy.” It is an official Super Bowl LIX legacy grant program, designed to make a positive impact even after New Orleans has hosted its record-tying 11th Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025.