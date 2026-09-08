Gayle Benson Acquires 909 Poydras Street

NEW ORLEANS — Gayle Benson has announced that she has completed the acquisition of 909 Poydras Street, also known as BankPlus Tower, a prominent 36-story, Class A office tower located in the heart of Downtown New Orleans.

The approximately 545,000-square-foot, multi-tenant office building is currently 79% leased and features 520 parking spaces. Recognized as one of the premier office properties in the New Orleans market, 909 Poydras has maintained a strong occupancy history and is known for its exceptional construction, prominent location and strong tenant base.

Benson said the acquisition represents another significant investment in the future of New Orleans and reflects her continued confidence in the city’s downtown business district.

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“909 Poydras is a top-of-the-market Class A office building that has consistently demonstrated its quality and value in the New Orleans market,” said Benson. “It has exceptional bricks and mortar, a great rent roll and a strong history of occupancy. We want to build on that success, maintain the building at the highest level and make it even better.”

Originally developed by New Orleans real estate developer Joe Canizaro for Louisiana Land & Exploration Company (LL&E), 909 Poydras opened in 1987 and has remained an important part of the city’s downtown business landscape.

Benson Cites Long-Term Commitment to New Orleans

Benson emphasized that her investment in 909 Poydras is part of a broader, long-term commitment to New Orleans, Louisiana and the Gulf South. She also acknowledged and thanked her longtime banking partner, Hancock Whitney, for its expedited efforts in securing financing for the acquisition.

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“My commitment to New Orleans, our state and our region has never been about one building or one project,” Benson said. “It is about our city and continuing to invest in its future. Whether it is acquiring buildings and bringing them back into commerce, helping bring new businesses to New Orleans or hosting major sporting events, it all comes back to the same thing: commitment and investment.”

Benson stressed that continued private investment is essential to building momentum in Downtown New Orleans and positioning the city for future growth.

“We have to continue to press forward,” Benson said. “There is tremendous opportunity in New Orleans, and investment creates confidence, confidence creates opportunity, and opportunity creates jobs and economic growth. We want to be part of that process and continue doing our part.”

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The acquisition of 909 Poydras continues Benson’s significant investment in the Downtown New Orleans business, sports and entertainment districts.

In 2009, Benson acquired the vacant, Hurricane Katrina-damaged New Orleans Centre development, including Dominion Tower, the 1-million-square-foot New Orleans Centre Mall and a 2,000-space parking garage. Under Benson’s ownership, the property was transformed into a major component of the city’s Sports and Entertainment District. Dominion Tower was renovated and became Benson Tower, a 540,000-square-foot office building, while the former Lord & Taylor location became the 115,000-square-foot Benson Tower Annex. Both Benson Tower and the Benson Tower Annex are 100% leased.

Champions Square replaced the former New Orleans Centre Mall and has become a major gathering destination for Saints games, festivals, concerts and other events.

Benson subsequently expanded her investment along Poydras Street with the Mercedes-Benz Van Center of New Orleans, which opened in 2022, as well as through her ownership of the adjacent 1,100-room Hyatt Regency New Orleans, which abuts Champions Square and the sports complex.

In 2025, Benson announced her acquisition of 1515 Poydras Street, another prominent Class A office tower located directly across from Benson Tower, the Caesars Superdome and the Smoothie King Center.

“I have always believed that you have to invest in the places you live and work,” Benson said. “New Orleans has tremendous assets, tremendous people and tremendous potential. We need to continue creating reasons for businesses, families, visitors and investors to choose New Orleans. I am proud to continue investing in our city, our state and our region, and I remain very optimistic about what we can accomplish together.”

“Since its completion in 1987, the 909 Poydras Building has been considered one of the top office buildings in all of New Orleans. From the quality of its construction and finishes to the quality of its tenancy, 909 Poydras has always been a highly desirable office building and office location,” said Michael J. Siegel, President of Corporate Realty. “Gayle Benson’s acquisition of this premier property not only confirms but enhances that desirability. Gayle Benson and the Corporate Realty team will bring renewed attention to detail and a commitment to providing tenants with the best possible office-building experience.”

Benson’s Downtown Investments

The acquisition of 909 Poydras represents another milestone in Gayle Benson’s ongoing investment in the future of New Orleans—strengthening the city’s existing assets while creating a foundation for continued commerce, job creation, business development and economic growth.

Corporate Realty will manage and lease the building.