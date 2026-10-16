Garver Expands Louisiana Transportation Leadership

BATON ROUGE, La. — Garver, a national engineering, planning and environmental services firm, is continuing to expand its Louisiana operations with the addition of Michael Paul, PE, as Louisiana Transportation Team Leader in its Baton Rouge office. Bringing more than 20 years of transportation and civil engineering experience in Louisiana, Paul joins Garver after building a distinguished career leading some of the state’s most significant infrastructure projects and developing trusted relationships across the state’s transportation industry.

In this new role, Paul will help continue building upon Garver’s impact across Louisiana, working alongside state and local clients to deliver the firm’s full suite of transportation services, including roadway, bridge, traffic, hydrology and hydraulics, environmental, planning, and other solutions that improve mobility and strengthen communities.

“Louisiana has been my home for 23 years and it’s a privilege to work each day to improve its vastly evolving transportation networks,” Paul said. “I’m excited to bring Garver’s nationally respected engineering and planning services to this great state, and to continue providing innovative solutions to its complex infrastructure challenges.”

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During his time in the state, Paul has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) and others to deliver everything from bridge design to complex, multidisciplinary transportation programs totaling more than $4.3 billion in construction costs.

Paul’s resume includes work on major Louisiana infrastructure initiatives such as the LA 1 Relocation Project, the I-10 Twin Span Replacement, the I-49 North Segment K interchange, the LA 47 Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet Bridge rehabilitation, the US 190 Mississippi River Bridge rehabilitation, and the LA 1/LA 415 Connector project. Collectively, his project experience spans some of the state’s largest and most complex transportation investments.

In joining Garver, Paul will expand on the relationship between the firm and LaDOTD. Currently, Garver is supporting the Transforming Transportation with Transparency and Teamwork (T4LA) initiative, which includes executing a series of initiatives aimed at optimizing processes across LaDOTD.

“Mike is well-known and highly respected throughout Louisiana’s transportation community,” said Garver South Central Region Transportation Director John Cantabery, PE. “His experience delivering complex infrastructure projects, his understanding of LaDOTD’s needs and processes, and the trust he’s built with clients throughout his career make him a tremendous addition to our team. Just as importantly, he shares Garver’s commitment to providing responsive service and bringing the right resources together to help clients succeed.”

Always eager to advance the industry in Louisiana and across the region, Paul was recently elected as Director of Programs for the American Society of Civil Engineers Baton Rouge Branch and serves on the Executive Committee of the ASCE Louisiana Chapter Transportation and Development Institute.

While Paul built his technical foundation in bridge engineering, his experience extends far beyond structures. Over the past 15 years, he has managed large multidisciplinary transportation projects involving roadway design, traffic engineering, maintenance of traffic, environmental coordination, hydrology and hydraulics, right-of-way considerations, and stakeholder engagement.

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Paul also brings extensive experience in alternative delivery, an area expected to play an increasingly important role as transportation agencies seek new ways to deliver major infrastructure projects. He supported LaDOTD procurement efforts for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Public-Private Partnership project and spent several years working on the LA 1/LA 415 Connector CMAR initiative.

As part of Garver’s growing Louisiana presence, Paul will help clients navigate evolving project delivery models while leveraging the firm’s national expertise in alternative delivery strategies, program management, and transportation innovation.