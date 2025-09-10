Garden Festival to Feature Over 50 Vendors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Oct. 4, the New Orleans Botanical Garden at City Park will be alive with gardening gurus from all over the southeast when the Fall Garden Festival returns to New Orleans City Park. The one-day event features over 50 vendors exhibiting common and exotic plants as well as various gardening paraphernalia.

“The Fall Garden Festival signals a seasonal shift at City Park, and we are ready to welcome all autumnal attendees,” said City Park Conservancy (CPC) Botanical Garden Director Kyre Rassamni. “This year’s event will be one day with extended hours, 9am-6pm, to provide the best experience for vendors and visitors alike!”

Gardeners of all levels will experience everything the horticultural event has to offer including plant sales, educational programs, arts & crafts, cooking demonstrations, live music, and the Botanical Garden itself in all its vibrant fall glory. Specialists, Master Gardeners and CPC personnel will also be on hand to answer all questions.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at NewOrleansCityPark.org. Friends of City Park – CPC’s principal membership program – Members receive free admission. By supporting events like the Fall Garden Festival, you help sustain and enhance CPC’s mission to preserve and improve City Park spaces for recreational, educational, cultural and beautification purposes.

Pelican Greenhouse will be one of the vendors on hand on Saturday offering annuals, perennials, succulents, tropicals and more. Outside of the Fall Garden Festival, Pelican Greenhouse will host plant sales November 1 and December 6 – from 8am-3pm – at 2 Celebration Drive as well as every Sunday – from 8am-noon – at the Crescent City Farmers Market located in the City Putt Plaza.

The annual fall fundraiser is sponsored by CPC and LSU AgCenter’s Cooperative Extension Service. The event is supported by Louisiana Master Gardener volunteers.

Fall Garden Festival

When: Saturday, October 4 | 9am-6pm

Where: New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Avenue, NOLA 70119

Admission: Adult (Resident) – $15 | Adult (Non-Resident) – $25 | Child (3-12 years old) – $7 | Friends of City Park/Under 3 – Free

Tickets: https://tix.wrstbnd.com/e/l?e=fallgardenfest25

City Park events and facilities are cashless. All purchases must be made with credit, debit, or digital payments.

About City Park Conservancy

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association, and oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park. For over 170 years, City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and visitors from around the world.

The Park’s 1,300 acres make it one of the largest urban parks in the United States. City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits – as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities, often weather dependent. To learn more about the Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.