NEW ORLEANS – For the last 21 years, Travel+Leisure has released it’s “It List,” and this year a local boutique hotel has made the list.

The Garden District Hotel opened its doors recently to much fanfare and has been topping many a list. This time it’s the Travel+Leisure 2026 It List of Best New Hotels. The It List highlights the most impressive new hotel openings worldwide, with editors narrowing hundreds of properties down to just 100.

“New Orlean’s Garden District has seen a number of hotel newcomers over the years, driven by the quiet charm of oak-lined streets and sweeping verandas that sit under ornate, wrought-iron balconies. The newest kid on the block, Garden District Hotel, is sequestered on a quiet corner of Prytania Street,” shared the It List piece. “Blink twice and you could mistake it for a sprawling home, but that’s part of its humble allure.”

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The property is a 47-room boutique hotel experience with what the property teams shares is a fresh, design-forward take on Southern hospitality. In addition to the moody interior design (designed by local Jeannine Jacob Interiors) and the open-air courtyard, the location hosts a swim up bar, the Garden Bar for a cocktail and guest access to the sister property The Blackbird across the street.

Click here to learn more about the Garden District Hotel. And click here to read more from Travel+Leisure.