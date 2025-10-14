Garage Debuts as Lakeside Expands Retail Lineup

METAIRIE, La. – Lakeside Shopping Center has opened Louisiana’s first Garage store, adding another first-to-market brand as part of a year of continued expansion.

Located in the main mall next to Alo Yoga, the new Garage store opened on October 10 and features Garage’s signature focus on denim, everyday basics, and trend-driven apparel. Founded in Montreal, the brand has built a following for its casual yet confident aesthetic.

“Welcoming Louisiana’s first Garage store highlights Lakeside’s commitment to leading the retail landscape in our region,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “Garage’s bold, youthful style adds an exciting new dimension to our mix and will resonate with fashion-loving women across the Gulf South.”

The opening aligns with Lakeside’s broader strategy to expand its roster of national and international retailers and strengthen its role as a major retail destination for the Gulf South.

Expanding Retail Lineup

Garage joins several other stores that opened at Lakeside this year. Mango, a leading international fashion brand, opened its first Louisiana location in the Dillard’s wing across from Arhaus. The retailer brings its blend of contemporary European design and accessible fashion to the New Orleans market.

Alo Yoga, located next to the new Garage store near Center Court, is the Los Angeles-based activewear brand known for its performance-driven and fashion-forward designs. The 5,000-square-foot space features Alo’s full line of leggings, tops, outerwear, and accessories created for both fitness and everyday wear.

Another newcomer, Rowan, introduces a fresh take on a familiar tradition. The ear-piercing studio, founded in 2017, is the first of its kind to perform piercings exclusively by licensed nurses using medical-grade techniques. Rowan emphasizes safety and comfort through its Clinical Piercing Standard, which utilizes hand-pressurized devices or hollow needles—never piercing guns—and offers a collection of hypoallergenic, nickel-free earrings made from 14k gold, surgical-grade stainless steel, and titanium.

Continued Growth and Investment

Lakeside Shopping Center’s momentum extends beyond new store openings to include several major renovations. Chico’s, located near Mignon Faget in the East Wing, unveiled its updated store in March, and Victoria’s Secret, at Center Court, completed a full renovation and reopened May 31. Both projects reflect Lakeside’s broader focus on modernization and enhancing the customer experience.

Celebrating 65 years of operation, Lakeside remains Louisiana’s largest and most established shopping destination. The Metairie center spans more than 1.2 million square feet and includes over 100 stores anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s, and J.C. Penney. Opened as the New Orleans area’s first regional shopping mall, Lakeside continues to evolve with an emphasis on innovation, customer engagement, and community connection.

Behind Lakeside’s ongoing growth is The Feil Organization, which owns and manages the center and continues to reinvest in its long-term success. The private, family-owned real estate investment and development firm oversees a national portfolio totaling more than 26 million square feet of retail, commercial, and residential properties.

“Lakeside Shopping Center was The Feil Organization’s first property in the New Orleans area,” said Manzella. “They’re really focused on investing in their properties and making Lakeside Shopping Center a place where everybody wants to be. They encourage investment and I think that’s why we’ve been so successful over the years.”

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in New York City, The Feil Organization follows a long-term investment strategy and hands-on management approach. Its portfolio includes office buildings, shopping centers, and residential communities in major markets including New York, Chicago, New Orleans, and South Florida.

About Lakeside Shopping Center

Opened in 1960 as the New Orleans area’s first regional shopping mall, Lakeside Shopping Center has grown into Louisiana’s largest and most established retail destination. Located in Metairie, the center features more than 100 stores and over 1.2 million square feet of retail space, offering a mix of national brands, local retailers, dining, and entertainment.

