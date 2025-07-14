Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Workforce

Gaming Fuels High-Pay Jobs in New Orleans

July 14, 2025   |By
Gaming Fuels High-Pay Jobs in New Orleans
Gaming Fuels High-Pay Jobs in New Orleans. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – As the U.S. video game industry surges, it has become both an economic powerhouse and a gateway to lucrative careers. In 2024, the industry generated $101 billion in economic output and supported more than 350,000 jobs according to the Entertainment Software Association. Nationwide, gaming industry employment has grown about 2.5% annually since

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter