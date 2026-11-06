Gambel Communications Announces Promotion, New Hire

METAIRIE, La. – Gambel Communications announces the promotion of Meagen Moreland-Taliancich to director, public relations, and the addition of Lindsay Bickham as communications coordinator.

“Meagen has been an important part of our team, bringing strong client relationships, creativity and experience to her work,” said Amy Boyle Collins, president and CEO of Gambel Communications. “Her promotion is well-deserved, and we’re excited to see her continue to grow with the agency. We’re also pleased to welcome Lindsay, who brings fresh ideas and enthusiasm to our team.”

Moreland-Taliancich, who previously served as a senior communications strategist, brings more than 15 years of experience working at the local, national and international levels. In her new role, she will continue to serve clients in economic development, the nonprofit sector and affordable housing, developing and implementing strategic public relations initiatives, managing public affairs and advancing their broader communications objectives.

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Moreland-Taliancich rejoined Gambel Communications in 2024 after serving as chief brand officer of Happy Raptor Distilling, a company she co-founded. Her previous experience includes working with the Consulate General of France in Louisiana, where she managed communications and media relations for high-profile diplomatic visits. She has been recognized among New Orleans’ 500 most influential leaders and featured in Biz New Orleans magazine’s New & Notable. She earned her undergraduate degree from George Washington University and a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Lindsay Bickham. Photo provided by Gambel Communications.

As communications coordinator, Bickham will support the agency’s client accounts through media relations, social media, content development and other public relations efforts. She brings experience in public relations, digital marketing and nonprofit communications.

Bickham graduated from Louisiana State University’s Manship School of Mass Communications with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, concentrating in public relations, and a minor in sociology. Her experience includes communications work with the LSU College of Engineering, Son of a Saint and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisiana. She also served as an opinion writer for LSU’s student newspaper, The Reveille.

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About Gambel Communications

Gambel Communications is a full-service public relations agency specializing in communication strategy; media, community and government relations; issue management; special events, social media and marketing/branding.