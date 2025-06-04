GalaxyCon New Orleans Debuts With Pop Culture Celebration

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in New Orleans July 11-13 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Attendees can enjoy exclusive panels, Q&A sessions, autograph opportunities, and photo ops with their favorite stars. GalaxyCon New Orleans also features incredible events like Cosplay Competitions & Meetups, Tabletop Gaming & Tournaments, Video Games & Tournaments, Galaxie Ink Tattoo and Piercing, Exhibitors, Shopping, Artist Alley, a Kid’s Zone, & so much more!

Special event highlights for GalaxyCon New Orleans include cast reunions from iconic titles such as Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Trek, What We Do in the Shadows, Hazbin Hotel, Futurama, Phineas and Ferb, and more! After Dark events—featuring cosplay cabarets, karaoke, dance parties, and more – will keep the fun going all night and early morning hours.

“We’re really looking forward to making our debut in New Orleans this July,” said Mike Broder, founder and President of GalaxyCon. “From our incredible celebrity guests to programming that lasts well into the early morning hours, fans are in for a special treat with our first show here in the Big Easy.”

GalaxyCon shows brought in over $42 million dollars to local economies across the country in 2024, and the company has since expanded to 18 shows this year including several brand-new markets, including New Orleans.

“New Orleans is a place that thrives on energy, creativity, and connection, and that’s exactly what an event like GalaxyCon brings,” said Walt Leger, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination sales and marketing organization of New Orleans. “We can’t wait to welcome fans and show them why New Orleans is a city truly “Built to Host.”

GalaxyCon Celebs

Some of the celebrity guests for GalaxyCon New Orleans include:

Giancarlo Esposito – Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian), Gus Fring (Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul), Stan Edgar (The Boys)

– Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian), Gus Fring (Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul), Stan Edgar (The Boys) Jason Isaacs – Lucius Malfoy (Harry Potter Series) Captain Gabriel Lorca (Star Trek: Discovery), Colonel William Tavington (The Patriot)

– Lucius Malfoy (Harry Potter Series) Captain Gabriel Lorca (Star Trek: Discovery), Colonel William Tavington (The Patriot) LeVar Burton – Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Kunta Kinte (Roots), Host (Reading Rainbow)

– Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Kunta Kinte (Roots), Host (Reading Rainbow) Kayvan Novak – Nandor the Relentless (What We Do in the Shadows), The Fonejacker (Fonejacker), Fabian Kingsworth (Archer)

– Nandor the Relentless (What We Do in the Shadows), The Fonejacker (Fonejacker), Fabian Kingsworth (Archer) Harvey Guillén – Guillermo de la Cruz (What We Do in the Shadows), Benedict Pickwick (The Magicians), Perrito (Puss in Boots)

– Guillermo de la Cruz (What We Do in the Shadows), Benedict Pickwick (The Magicians), Perrito (Puss in Boots) Emily Swallow – The Armorer (The Mandalorian/The Book of Boba Fett), Amara (Supernatural), Natalie Pierce (SEAL Team)

– The Armorer (The Mandalorian/The Book of Boba Fett), Amara (Supernatural), Natalie Pierce (SEAL Team) Matt Ryan – John Constantine (Constantine), Gwyn Davies (Legends of Tomorrow), Edward Kenway (Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag)

– John Constantine (Constantine), Gwyn Davies (Legends of Tomorrow), Edward Kenway (Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag) Jack Dylan Grazer – Eddie Kaspbrak (It/It Chapter Two), Freddy Freeman (Shazam), Alberto Scorfano (Luca)

– Eddie Kaspbrak (It/It Chapter Two), Freddy Freeman (Shazam), Alberto Scorfano (Luca) Michael Jai White – Al Simmons (Spawn), Black Dynamite (Black Dynamite), Marcus Williams (Why Did I Get Married?/Why Did I Get Married Too?/For Better or Worse)

– Al Simmons (Spawn), Black Dynamite (Black Dynamite), Marcus Williams (Why Did I Get Married?/Why Did I Get Married Too?/For Better or Worse) John Wesley Shipp – Barry Allen/The Flash (The Flash), Mitch Leary (Dawson’s Creek), Kelly Nelson (Guiding Light)

– Barry Allen/The Flash (The Flash), Mitch Leary (Dawson’s Creek), Kelly Nelson (Guiding Light) Terry Farrell – Jadzia Dax (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Regina “Reggie” Kostas (Becker), Valerie Desmond (Back to School)

– Jadzia Dax (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Regina “Reggie” Kostas (Becker), Valerie Desmond (Back to School) James Murray – Murr (Impractical Jokers), himself (The Misery Index), Author (Awakened)

– Murr (Impractical Jokers), himself (The Misery Index), Author (Awakened) Brian O’Halloran – Dante Hicks (Clerks/View Askewniverse), Will Carlson/Flappy/Vulgar (Vulgar), himself (The Floor)

– Dante Hicks (Clerks/View Askewniverse), Will Carlson/Flappy/Vulgar (Vulgar), himself (The Floor) Jerry Trainor -Spencer Shay (iCarly), Crazy Steve (Josh & Drake), Dudley Puppy (T.U.F.F. Puppy)

-Spencer Shay (iCarly), Crazy Steve (Josh & Drake), Dudley Puppy (T.U.F.F. Puppy) Joey Fatone – Musician (*NSYNC), Runner-up (Dancing With The Stars), Host (The Singing Bee)

– Musician (*NSYNC), Runner-up (Dancing With The Stars), Host (The Singing Bee) Barry Bostwick – Brad Majors (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Mayor Randall Wilson (Spin City), Ace Hunter (Megaforce)

– Brad Majors (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Mayor Randall Wilson (Spin City), Ace Hunter (Megaforce) Jeremy Jordan – Lucifer Morningstar (Hazbin Hotel), Jamie Wellerstein (The Last Five Years), Floyd Collins (Broadway’s Floyd Collins)

– Lucifer Morningstar (Hazbin Hotel), Jamie Wellerstein (The Last Five Years), Floyd Collins (Broadway’s Floyd Collins) Christian Borle – Vox (Hazbin Hotel), Willy Wonka (Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Emmett Forrest (Broadway’s Legally Blonde)

– Vox (Hazbin Hotel), Willy Wonka (Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Emmett Forrest (Broadway’s Legally Blonde) Jodi Benson – Princess Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Barbie (Toy Story), Thumbelina (Thumbelina)

– Princess Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Barbie (Toy Story), Thumbelina (Thumbelina) Phil LaMarr- Hermes Conrad (Futurama), Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack), Green Lantern (Justice League)

Hermes Conrad (Futurama), Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack), Green Lantern (Justice League) John DiMaggio – Bender (Futurama), Jake the Dog (Adventure Time), Marcus Fenix (Gears of War)

– Bender (Futurama), Jake the Dog (Adventure Time), Marcus Fenix (Gears of War) Maile Flanagan – Naruto Uzumak (Naruto), Terry Perry (Lab Rats), Piggley Winks (Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks)

– Naruto Uzumak (Naruto), Terry Perry (Lab Rats), Piggley Winks (Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks) David Errigo Jr. – Ferb Fletcher (Phineas & Ferb), Hampton and Plucky (Tiny Toons: Looniversity), Ranma Saotome (Ranma ½)

– Ferb Fletcher (Phineas & Ferb), Hampton and Plucky (Tiny Toons: Looniversity), Ranma Saotome (Ranma ½) Vincent Martella – Phineas Flynn (Phineas & Ferb), Jason Todd (Batman: Under the Red Hood/Death in the Family), Hope Estheim (Final Fantasy XIII)

– Phineas Flynn (Phineas & Ferb), Jason Todd (Batman: Under the Red Hood/Death in the Family), Hope Estheim (Final Fantasy XIII) Dana Snyder – Master Shake (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Scratch the Ghost (The Ghost and Molly McGee), Gazpacho (Chowder)

– Master Shake (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Scratch the Ghost (The Ghost and Molly McGee), Gazpacho (Chowder) Dave Willis – Creator/Writer/Carl Brutananadilewski (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Creator/Writer (Squidbillies), Barry Dillon (Archer)

– Creator/Writer/Carl Brutananadilewski (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Creator/Writer (Squidbillies), Barry Dillon (Archer) Mick Foley – Professional wrestling legend (Cactus Jack, Mankind, Dude Love)

– Professional wrestling legend (Cactus Jack, Mankind, Dude Love) And many more!

Event Hours

Friday, July 11: 2:00 PM – 2:00 AM

2:00 PM – 2:00 AM Saturday, July 12: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM

10:00 AM – 2:00 AM Sunday, July 13: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PMnolanerdcouple.com+2galaxycon.com+2galaxycon.com+2

Exhibition Hall Hours:

Friday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Sunday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tickets

Tickets for GalaxyCon New Orleans start at just $40 and are selling quickly. For more information about the event, celebrity guest announcements, and the full schedule, visit https://galaxycon.com/pages/galaxycon-new-orleans.

About GalaxyCon LLC

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans. GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit us at neworleans.com or on social media @VisitNewOrleans or @Neworleansandco.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is the sixth largest Convention Center in the United States and provides the largest single exhibit space in the country. Our recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+MA. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.