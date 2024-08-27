GalaxyCon Expands with New Orleans Debut in July 2025

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans & Company and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) have secured an expansion event from GalaxyCon set for July 11-13, 2025. GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, is continuing its major expansion with the addition of GalaxyCon New Orleans at the NOENMCC. This new event is in addition to the company’s recent announcements that it is also expanding into the Miami, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Orlando, Chicago, Cleveland and Savannah markets.

“New Orleans is a perfect new market to bring our festival of fandom,” said Mike Broder, founder of GalaxyCon, in a press release. “Unlike other conventions, the fun doesn’t stop at sundown at GalaxyCon, and we know that fans in and around New Orleans will appreciate our brand of entertainment that continues well past midnight and into the early morning hours.”

“Securing GalaxyCon on the heels of booking several other large conventions is a testament to New Orleans & Company’s talented Convention Sales and Services team,” said Walter J. Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the city’s official destination sales and marketing organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. “Together with our partners at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the hospitality community, we continue to show New Orleans is Built to Host a diverse lineup of events each year.”

GalaxyCon brings engaging events to cities across the United States for more than a convention. Boasting over 400 hours of must-see programming, these events are a festival for fans and celebration of nerd culture. Meet and greet with your favorite stars, bond with your fellow fans on the show floor, get a best friend’s tattoo, battle it out in the arcade, and then party the night away. GalaxyCon After Dark offers entertainment into the wee hours of the morning, not shutting the doors at midnight.

“New Orleans will deliver an out of this world experience for GalaxyCon guests in 2025,” said Michael J. Sawaya, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “The Convention Center provides an immersive experience where fans can celebrate their favorite characters, pop culture icons and gaming prowess in a setting as dynamic as they are. This will truly be an event to remember, and we are proud to be involved.”

Tickets for GalaxyCon New Orleans are on sale now at https://galaxycon.com/pages/live-events, and special celebrity guests will be announced on the GalaxyCon website and social media in the coming months.