Galatoire’s Table Auctions to Benefit 9 Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – November 9, 2026 – Galatoire’s Restaurant and Galatoire Foundation announced today the beneficiaries for their annual Christmas and Mardi Gras Table Auctions to be held at Galatoire’s Restaurant. The Christmas Table Auction will take place on Monday, November 30, 2026. The Mardi Gras Table Auction will be held in January.

This year’s table auctions will benefit Galatoire Foundation and eight other local non-profits, including two table partners and six micro grant recipients. The table partners are Young Leadership Council and Winston Rhea Scholars. The micro grant recipients are Be Loud Studios, Junior League of New Orleans, Manning Family Children’s, New Orleans Opera Association, The Idea Village and Upturn Arts.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Galatoire’s table auctions, we reflect on the extraordinary generosity of our patrons and the lasting impact these events have had on our community,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “What began as a celebration of two beloved dining traditions has grown into something far greater, bringing people together year after year to support organizations doing important work throughout New Orleans. Two decades later, the true legacy of these auctions is measured not just in the funds raised, but in the lives touched and the communities strengthened through the generosity of our patrons.”

- Sponsors -

Galatoire’s Table Auctions Have Raised Nearly $5 Million

Galatoire Foundation’s annual Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions combine two of the restaurant’s most anticipated dining occasions with a longstanding commitment to philanthropy. Proceeds from the auctions benefit nonprofit organizations serving the Greater New Orleans community. Each event begins with a cocktail reception in Bar 33 before guests gather for a lively evening of bidding on coveted first-floor tables for the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras. The highly sought-after reservations have become a hallmark of Galatoire’s holiday celebrations, bringing patrons together in support of local charitable causes.

Since the auctions began in 2006, proceeds have benefited dozens of organizations ranging from education and workforce development to housing assistance, health and wellness, and arts and cultural programs. Over two decades, the annual table auctions have raised nearly $5 million for New Orleans-area nonprofits.

Last year’s auction series set a record, raising $635,000, or more than $4,123 per seat. The 2025 Christmas Table Auction alone raised $187,500, with the highest bid reaching $24,000 for an eight-person table.

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Christmas Table Auction paddles and tickets can be purchased here or by visiting Galatoires.com