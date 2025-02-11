Galatoire’s Table Auction Supports STEM NOLA & Son of a Saint in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s Restaurant and the Galatoire Foundation raised more than $284,000 at their annual Mardi Gras Table Auction on Feb. 3. The highest bid came in at $22,000 to reserve a table for eight on the Friday before Mardi Gras day.

“We are continually amazed by the incredible generosity of our loyal patrons,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president.

The spirited auction for 154 seats at Galatoire’s Restaurant generates funds for the Galatoire Foundation and eight local nonprofits.

This year the two table partners at the Galatoire Mardi Gras Table Auction are STEM NOLA and Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana. The six micro grant recipients are Edible Schoolyard New Orleans, Ignatian Volunteer Corps New Orleans, NOCHI, Son of a Saint, The Big Easy Wing of the Commemorative Air Force and The Bright School.

These annual Galatoire Foundation fundraising events have a tangible impact, including in regional education through their support of STEM NOLA. Founded by New Orleans native and former Tulane University engineering professor Dr. Calvin Mackie, STEM NOLA is dedicated to inspiring and engaging the community in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“Empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders through hands-on STEM education is our mission at STEM NOLA,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO of STEM NOLA. “Our success is rooted in collaboration and community support, which allows us to reach thousands of students in New Orleans and across the country.”

STEM NOLA serves a broad region which requires transporting a large amount of equipment and display materials for its educational outreach projects—an expense that adds up quickly when relying on truck rentals.

“In 2024 alone, we executed 84 events in 36 cities and 14 states, bringing our programs closer to those who need them most,” said Mackie. “With the generous donation from Galatoire’s Foundation, we hope to purchase a large cargo truck, enabling us to better serve our communities without the need for rentals.”

One of the six recipients of a Galatoire’s micro-grant is Son of a Saint, a local nonprofit dedicated to mentoring and supporting young boys who have lost their fathers. Founded in 2011 by Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, the organization offers mentorship, mental health resources, nutrition guidance, academic support, recreation, case management, and immersive travel experiences.

“We are honored to be a first-time Micro Grant Recipient of this year’s Galatoire Foundation table auctions and to be in great company alongside several other fantastic nonprofit partners serving the Greater New Orleans region,” says Son of a Saint Director of Development Maddie Brenner.

“Impactful funding generated by the Galatoire’s table auctions will help bolster key Son of a Saint programs including case management, mental health services, recreation, and educational support to the largest mentee enrollment in our program’s history,” Brenner added. “We’re deeply grateful to be a small part of the Galatoire Foundation’s legacy of service, success, and philanthropic impact!”

Combined with the Christmas Auction held in Dec. 2024, over $440,000 was raised for this year’s beneficiaries. To date, the table auctions have raised more than $4.3 million for local nonprofits.

To close out the evening, a private in-home dinner for 10 prepared by Executive Chef Phillip Lopez, including five courses with wine pairings, garnered a winning bid of $16,000.

Since 2006, auction proceeds have benefitted dozens of New Orleans-area nonprofit organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts.

Past recipients have included NAMI New Orleans, Bayou District Foundation, Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, The Roots of Music, Kingsley House and more.