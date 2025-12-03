Galatoire’s Table Auction Raises Record $187,500

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Galatoire Foundation set a new fundraising record at its annual Christmas Table Auction, raising $187,500 during the event held Dec. 1 in Galatoire’s first-floor dining room. Guests bid for the opportunity to secure a table for the Friday-before-Christmas lunch on Dec. 19. The night’s top bid reached $24,000 for an eight-person table, underscoring the enduring enthusiasm for the holiday tradition.

Bidders also competed for a personal dinner for 10 prepared in-home by Galatoire’s Director of Culinary Nicole Theriot with wine pairings curated by Wine and Beverage Director Sarah Arceneaux. The private dining experience raised $7,500.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of our loyal patrons and the extraordinary support shown for this year’s auction beneficiaries,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our table auctions, we are reminded that Galatoire’s legacy is rooted not only in tradition and hospitality, but in our unwavering commitment to the New Orleans community. It is truly inspiring to see how this tradition has grown into a meaningful celebration of giving. Our patrons’ enthusiasm makes it possible for us to invest in the organizations that make our city a better place, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their continued commitment.”

Galatoire’s Table Auction Beneficiaries

Money raised during this year’s auctions benefit Galatoire Foundation and eight other local non-profits — including two table partners: Kid smART and The 18th Ward and six micro grant recipients: Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana, Café Hope, Youth Empowerment Project, Society of St. Vincent de Paul New Orleans, Court Watch NOLA and Rooted Ones.

“The 18th Ward is grateful to be chosen by Galatoire Foundation as a recipient of this year’s table auctions,” said Lowrey Crews, founder and CEO of The 18th Ward. “It was wonderful to gather with people who all have one thing in common: a love of New Orleans. We left the event even more motivated to expand youth opportunities and jobs in our community. Proceeds from the table auctions will allow us to enroll an additional 1,500 youth and create 25 more part-time jobs during our spring and summer programs in 2026.”

“KID smART is thrilled to be a beneficiary of the Galatoire’s table auctions. The event was electric – such a perfect example of New Orleans coming together to have fun while supporting great causes,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “The support we receive will help us complete the KID smART Center for Arts & Education right off Bayou Road and increase our annual impact by 250%. What an incredible gift!”

A Rich Tradition

Since 2006, Galatoire Foundation has held annual Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to leverage the popularity of dining at Galatoire’s on the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras in order to give back to local nonprofit organizations.

To date, the auctions have generated nearly $4.5 million for various charitable causes in the New Orleans area. Last year’s auction series set a record, coming in at $430,000 – over $2,792 per seat – continuing Galatoire Foundation’s tradition of community impact and generosity.

The funds have made a positive impact on numerous initiatives, ranging from neighborhood rebuilding and crime prevention to supporting youth programs and fostering entrepreneurship efforts. Past recipients include STEM NOLA, Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana, Bayou District Foundation, NAMI New Orleans, Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, Kingsley House, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation and more.

The Mardi Gras table auction will take place in Jan. with organizers saying the date will be announced soon.

About Galatoire Foundation

Galatoire Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that have patronized Galatoire’s for generations, ensuring the restaurant’s legacy of Louisiana culture and hospitality. Through the support of Galatoire’s, Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak and Galerie de Galatoire, the Foundation continues to secure generations to come.

About Galatoire’s Restaurant

Celebrating 120 years in 2025, Galatoire’s Restaurant was honored with the prestigious James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant and inclusion in The Michelin Guide’s 2025 American South Guide. Galatoire’s has continuously earned the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence and is recognized for its renowned wine list. Galatoire’s is consistently named as one of New Orleans’ Top Restaurants by publications and critics worldwide. Saveur named Galatoire’s Friday Lunch one of its “25 Greatest Meals Ever,” while Bon Appetit magazine has recognized Galatoire’s as one of the nation’s “Top Celebration Restaurants.” For more information, visit www.galatoires.com.