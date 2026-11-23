Caroline Rodrigue. Photo provided by Galatoire’s.

NEW ORLEANS — Galatoire’s Restaurant announced Nov. 23 that Caroline Rodrigue has been named president of the historic New Orleans restaurant. Her father, Melvin Rodrigue, who has long served as president and chief executive officer, will continue in his role as CEO, working alongside Caroline as the restaurant strengthens its leadership for the future.

Caroline Rodrigue brings more than 15 years of hospitality industry experience to the position, including roles at Galatoire’s and restaurants in New York City.

Since joining Galatoire’s in 2011, Rodrigue has worked every front-of-house position, gaining an understanding of the traditions, service standards and culture that have defined Galatoire’s for more than a century. In 2013, she was a member of the opening team of Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak.

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After graduating from Spring Hill College in 2015, Rodrigue expanded her knowledge of wine and restaurant operations through an internship at Mauritson Family Winery in California before spending four years with chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant group in New York City.

Upon returning to New Orleans, Rodrigue played a role in the opening of Galerie de Galatoire, the latest addition to the Galatoire’s portfolio. Her experience across the restaurant’s operations, coupled with her work in other major hospitality markets, provides a background for her new leadership role.

“Caroline has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, curiosity and a deep understanding of what makes Galatoire’s special,” said Melvin Rodrigue, CEO of Galatoire’s. “She respects the traditions that have defined this restaurant for generations but also recognizes the importance of looking ahead. I am incredibly proud of what she has accomplished, and I have every confidence in her ability to help lead Galatoire’s into its next chapter while preserving everything that makes it such an important part of the fabric of New Orleans.”

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As president, Rodrigue will focus on the guest experience across Galatoire’s businesses while helping guide the organization’s continued growth, develop the next generation of hospitality professionals and preserve the traditions that have made the restaurant a New Orleans institution for 121 years.

“Galatoire’s has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I understand the responsibility that comes with leading a restaurant that means so much to generations of New Orleanians,” said Caroline Rodrigue, president of Galatoire’s. “Our traditions, our people and the experience we provide our guests are what make Galatoire’s extraordinary. My focus is on protecting those things and continuing to find thoughtful ways to grow and evolve so that Galatoire’s remains just as meaningful to future generations.”