Galatoire’s Mardi Gras Table Auction to be Held Feb. 3

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Galatoire’s Restaurant and Galatoire Foundation will hold their annual Mardi Gras table auction on Feb. 3. Guests will have the opportunity to bid for a table in Galatoire’s historic first floor main dining room for lunch on the Friday before Mardi Gras, Feb. 28.

Annually, Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to assist in supporting local nonprofit organizations. The Christmas table auction, held in December, raised a historic $156,000. To date, the table auctions have garnered more than $4 million for local charities.

This year’s beneficiaries include Galatoire Foundation and eight other local non-profits, including two table partners and six micro grant recipients. The table partners are STEM NOLA and Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana. The micro grant recipients are Edible Schoolyard New Orleans, Ignatian Volunteer Corps New Orleans, NOCHI, Son of a Saint, The Big Easy Wing of the Commemorative Air Force and The Bright School.

“Now more than ever, we are embracing the traditions that bring us together to celebrate our distinctive culture here in New Orleans,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “The Friday lunch before Mardi Gras is the most sought-after reservation at Galatoire’s. We are grateful that our loyal patrons allow us to leverage this day to support organizations that are making a real difference by bringing innovation, resources and timely services to our communities.”

Since 2006, auction proceeds have benefitted dozens of New Orleans-area charitable organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts. Past recipients include NAMI New Orleans, Bayou District Foundation, Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, The Roots of Music, Kingsley House and more.

Galatoire Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations, allowing us to secure generations to come and remain a cornerstone in representing Louisiana and its authentic culture. Galatoire Foundation’s community involvement extends across south Louisiana, working through Galatoire’s, Galatoire’s “33” and Galerie de Galatoire.

Mardi Gras table auction paddles and tickets can be purchased here.