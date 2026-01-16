Galatoire Mardi Gras Table Auction Raises $447,300

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire Foundation set a new fundraising record this year, raising $635,000 through its annual Christmas and Mardi Gras table auction series – marking the first time in the event’s 20-year history that proceeds surpassed the half-million-dollar milestone.

The momentum peaked Jan. 12 at the Mardi Gras table auction, held in Galatoire’s first-floor dining room. Bidders generated $447,300 for tables at the Friday-before-Mardi Gras lunch on Feb. 13. The night’s top bid soared to $36,000 for a 12-person table, underscoring continued demand for the event.

Record Year for Galatoire Foundation Giving

The record-setting total was bolstered by the Christmas table auction in December, which raised $189,000. Bidders also competed for an intimate in-home dinner for 10 prepared by Galatoire’s Director of Culinary Nicole Theriot, with wine pairings curated by Wine and Beverage Director Sarah Arceneaux, ultimately garnering $24,000 for two in-home experiences.

- Sponsors -

“The outpouring of generosity we witnessed this year was extraordinary and truly unprecedented,” said Melvin Rodrigue, president of Galatoire Foundation. “Reaching this milestone in our 20th year of table auctions speaks to how deeply this tradition resonates with our patrons. Their enthusiasm has transformed these auctions into a powerful force for good, allowing us to make a meaningful and lasting investment in the organizations that strengthen the New Orleans community.”

Award Recipients

Money raised during this year’s auctions benefits the Galatoire Foundation and eight other local nonprofits, including two table partners:

Kid smART, a New Orleans–based organization that uses arts integration to support student learning in public schools, and

The 18th Ward, which focuses on improving public safety and neighborhood well-being through youth programming, restorative justice initiatives, and community-based violence prevention.

Additional recipients include Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana, which supports families of hospitalized children; Café Hope, a recovery-focused café and job-training program; Youth Empowerment Project, which provides youth mentoring and reentry support; Society of St. Vincent de Paul New Orleans, which delivers direct assistance to individuals and families in need; Court Watch NOLA, a criminal court monitoring and accountability organization; and Rooted Ones, which works to advance civic engagement and leadership development among young adults.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Galatoire Foundation – Two Decades of Community Impact

Since 2006, Galatoire Foundation has held annual Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to leverage the popularity of dining at Galatoire’s on the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras in order to give back to local nonprofit organizations.

To date, the auctions have generated nearly $5 million for various charitable causes in the New Orleans area. This year’s auction series set an all-time record – coming in at over $4,000 per seat – continuing the foundation’s long-running fundraising efforts.

The funds have made a positive impact on numerous initiatives, ranging from neighborhood rebuilding and crime prevention to supporting youth programs and fostering entrepreneurship efforts. Past recipients include STEM NOLA, Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana, Bayou District Foundation, NAMI New Orleans, Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, Kingsley House, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation and more.