Gage Acquires Data Management Services

NEW ORLEANS – Gage, a leading technology solutions provider serving Louisiana for more than 45 years, announced the acquisition of Data Management Services, Inc. (DMS), a managed IT services company based in Thibodaux, La. Effective Sept. 1, the strategic merger unites two established technology companies with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service and comprehensive solutions to businesses throughout the region.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome the DMS team to the Gage family,” said Greg Wood Jr. of Gage. “This acquisition represents the natural evolution of a partnership that has spanned many years and countless collaborative projects. Together, we’re positioned to offer an even more comprehensive suite of technology solutions while maintaining the personal, local service our clients have come to expect.”

Marc J. Boudreaux, who founded DMS in 1986, expressed enthusiasm about joining Gage. “This partnership allows our clients to access a much broader range of technology solutions while preserving the close relationships and local service that have been the foundation of our success for nearly four decades. Gage’s values align perfectly with ours, and I’m excited to help our clients transition to these expanded capabilities.”

Expanded Regional Capabilities

The acquisition significantly broadens Gage’s service offerings, creating a more integrated technology solutions platform for businesses across Louisiana and beyond.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve businesses throughout South Louisiana with truly local expertise. From Baton Rouge to The Bayou Region to New Orleans, companies need technology partners who understand the unique challenges of operating in our region – hurricane preparedness, complex regulatory environments in industries like oil and gas and healthcare, and the importance of business continuity,” said Wood. “By bringing together Gage and DMS, we’re creating a comprehensive technology provider that keeps decision-making local while delivering enterprise-level capabilities across the greater New Orleans area.”

DMS clients will now have access to Gage’s full portfolio of services, including:

Gage Cloud Voice – Advanced cloud-based VoIP phone systems designed for superior business continuity

Comprehensive IT Services – Fully-managed 24/7 IT support and infrastructure management

Advanced Cybersecurity – Proactive security solutions and infrastructure protection

Standby Power Generation – Commercial and residential Cummins generator systems with preventative maintenance

Structured Cabling Services – Professional network infrastructure and connectivity solutions

The two companies have maintained a strong working relationship for years, collaborating on numerous projects for mutual clients throughout the region. This established partnership provided the foundation for a seamless transition that benefits both organizations’ clients.

“Our long-standing relationship with DMS made this acquisition a natural fit,” noted Wood. “We’ve worked together on countless projects, and our teams share the same commitment to delivering solutions that truly serve our clients’ business needs.”

“Too often, Louisiana businesses feel forced to choose between local service and comprehensive technology solutions – they either work with a small local provider with limited capabilities or outsource to massive national firms where they’re just another account number,” said Wood. “This acquisition creates a third option: a regional technology partner with deep roots in South Louisiana that can deliver the full spectrum of services – from cloud communications to cybersecurity to power systems – without shipping decisions or support to distant call centers. We’re proving that local companies can compete with the mega providers while maintaining the relationships and responsiveness that drive real business value.”

Local Presence and Community Commitment

Gage will continue operations at DMS’s Thibodaux location, ensuring uninterrupted local service for existing clients while strengthening Gage’s presence in the Bayou Region. The company has been a longtime supporter of the Thibodaux and Houma-Terrebonne Chambers of Commerce, Nicholls State University, demonstrating its commitment to the local business community.

All DMS staff, including founder Marc Boudreaux, will be retained to ensure continuity of service and relationships. Boudreaux will play a key role in helping clients transition to Gage’s expanded service offerings.

Gage brings to the partnership a strong track record of industry recognition, including the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in Business, Business Report’s Best Places to Work award, and the Technology Assurance Group’s Platinum Award for exceptional performance and superior customer satisfaction. Combined with active membership in chambers of commerce throughout South Louisiana, these recognitions demonstrate both technical excellence and unwavering community commitment.

Both companies emphasize that current DMS clients will experience no disruption to their existing services and support. The acquisition creates expanded capabilities and enhanced service offerings while maintaining the high standards of customer care both organizations are known for.

“For an IT company to be in business nearly 40 years speaks to the quality of service Marc and his team have provided,” added Jason Landry of Gage, and Thibodaux native. “Our clients can expect that same level of dedication, now backed by comprehensive technology solutions that extend far beyond traditional IT services.”

“This merger positions us to better serve the evolving technology needs of South Louisiana businesses,” added Boudreaux. “Our clients can expect the same personal attention they’ve always received, now backed by even greater resources and capabilities from Gage.”

About Gage

Founded in 1980, Gage has served as a trusted technology partner to businesses throughout South Louisiana for over 45 years. The company specializes in integrated IT solutions, cloud-based telecommunications, cybersecurity, and standby power systems. Known for their “Better Connected” approach, Gage provides custom-tailored solutions that protect and empower businesses in South Louisiana. For more information, visit https://www.gagetelephone.com/.