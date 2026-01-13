G-Unit to Invest $124M in Shreveport Entertainment

SHREVEPORT, La. – G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, LLC (“G-Unit”) has announced plans to invest over $124 million in a multi-phase initiative to develop three entertainment industry-related venues in Northwest Louisiana, revitalizing existing assets back into commerce and supporting the growth of the state’s entertainment industry.

According to an independent economic impact study commissioned by G-Unit, the project is expected to generate an economic impact of $18.8 billion and support more than 6,000 jobs statewide, as well as $300 million in wages over the next 20 years.

“North Louisiana is on the rise, and we’re thrilled to welcome yet another project that sees the strength, talent and potential of this region. Over the past 23 months, my administration has worked to build the most competitive business environment in the country, and this announcement is another clear sign that our momentum is real and that our wins span every corner of the state and every industry,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

The project includes the renovation of the former Stageworks facility to support a variety of live event and production entertainment uses, the modernization of the former Millennium Studios campus to enhance production capabilities and the construction of a dome-style immersive venue and green space park—all located within downtown Shreveport. According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), these improvements will drive economic growth, tourism and expand the region’s ability to support film and television production, digital media work and large-scale entertainment events.

“This project is the realization of the long-term commitment I have made to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana. By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here. My goal is to turn Northwest Louisiana into the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale. All Roads Lead to Shreveport,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, G-Unit owner.

G-Unit is wholly owned by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and has expanded its activity in the Shreveport-Bossier area as part of broader efforts to grow motion picture production and other entertainment endeavors in Louisiana. The company’s work is the result of ongoing collaboration with state and local partners to advance this redevelopment effort and support the region’s growing economy.

“Northwest Louisiana continues to demonstrate its position as a center for creative and economic opportunity. Revitalizing these facilities will generate new entertainment industry opportunities including motion picture production, new jobs and new investment across the region while strengthening the resources available to companies and talent across Louisiana’s entertainment industry,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, LED secretary.

As part of the state’s commitment, LED has entered into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement to provide up to $50 million in performance-based funding for eligible infrastructure and modernization improvements at the three project sites. The agreement ensures that state support is tied to economic impact, local business engagement and delivery of infrastructure improvements.

The Shreveport Film & Entertainment Economic Development Corporation was established to work alongside LED in providing oversight and accountability for this project and the associated state funds. Its Board of Directors includes:

Secretary Susan Bourgeois (or designee)

Grant Nuckolls (Governor’s appointee)

Kyle Ruckert (Governor’s appointee)

Senator Sam Jenkins (Senate President’s appointee)

Representative Jack McFarland (House Speaker’s appointee)

About Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson / G-Unit Film & Television

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has built a television and film career as both a producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television Inc., which has produced a wide range of content across multiple platforms and sold numerous projects to major networks and streamers.

Among its successes is the critically acclaimed No. 1 Starz series Power, in which Jackson not only co-starred but also served as executive producer and director. He has since expanded the Power universe with hit spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and the upcoming Power: Origins.

G-Unit Film & Television has also produced ABC’s For Life, recently aired Season 4 of the hit series Black Mafia Familyon Starz, and completed production on Season 2 of the Black Mafia Family docuseries. The company is developing additional scripted series including The Massacre and Queen Nzinga for Starz, as well as Trill League for BET+. Recent releases include TikTok Star Murders and The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets for Peacock, both of which delivered strong viewership.

At Hulu, G-Unit Film & Television is developing Hip Hop Cop, a continuation of Ron Stallworth’s story first introduced in BlacKkKlansman. At Netflix, the company produced the documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which debuted at No. 1 in more than 50 countries within its first 48 hours and continues to rank globally.

G-Unit also released Hip Hop Homicides on WE tv and is currently in production on Fightland—its first internationally produced series—for Starz.

Expanding into the audio space, Jackson launched G-Unit Audio, which partnered with iHeartMedia and Lionsgate Sound on the hit podcast Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord. G-Unit Film & Television is now developing a docuseries adaptation of The Twins podcast for BET+.

On the acting side, Jackson is set to portray Balrog in Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming big-screen adaptation of Street Fighter. He also hosted and produced Fox Nation’s true-crime docuseries 50 Ways to Catch a Killer, which has already aired.

In film, Jackson is producing the upcoming feature Moses the Black, set to premiere in 2026.

In 2024, Jackson announced a partnership with Lionsgate to launch the FAST channel 50 Cent Action, which was recently named the No. 1 action channel on Roku and LG Channels’ FAST platforms. The free, ad-supported channel features content from Lionsgate’s library, including the original Power series, along with films such as John Wick, The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Rambo.