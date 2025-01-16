Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) Announces Investments in Building Use-Inspired Research Capabilities at Xavier University of Louisiana

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS — Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) has announced a $174,000 investment in use-inspired research and development (UIRD) at Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA). With this investment, XULA will grow its research capacity to help build a foundation for enhancing research activities that expand Louisiana energy innovation. “Xavier Louisiana is a founding

NEW ORLEANS — Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) has announced a $174,000 investment in use-inspired research and development (UIRD) at Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA). With this investment, XULA will grow its research capacity to help build a foundation for enhancing research activities that expand Louisiana energy innovation.

“Xavier Louisiana is a founding partner in the statewide FUEL initiative,” said Dr. Michael Mazzola, executive director of FUEL. “We are pleased to make this award to one of the nation’s premier historically black universities. Embracing the innovative potential of every citizen of Louisiana is fundamental to FUEL’s mission.”

Xavier is recognized as a national leader in the sciences and the liberal arts, maintaining its position as No. 1 in the nation for producing the most African American graduates who successfully complete medical school and most recently ranked as the nation’s No. 2 HBCU by College Consensus.

This award is funded through FUEL’s UIRD scope of work, which aims to enrich technology readiness levels by incentivizing early-stage collaborations to develop use-inspired research and development projects across the state.

On Dec. 23, 2024, FUEL announced the initiation of the first round of investments in UIRD by awarding over $408,000 to three projects at Nicholls State University and Louisiana State University (LSU).

The Xavier University of Louisiana, LSU, and Nicholls State University UIRD grants aim to advance clean energy innovations and position Louisiana as a leader in energy development. The grants support entrepreneurs in commercializing clean energy projects focusing on areas such as carbon capture, sustainable hydrogen economy, energy efficiency, and sustainable water management. Recipients also receive mentoring and technical assistance to bring their discoveries to market-ready solutions.

Use-inspired research and development is critical for advancing energy innovation to address the dual challenges of climate change and increasing energy demand. It prioritizes solutions that address urgent, real-world problems and accelerates the deployment of technologies that improve energy efficiency, enhance the resilience of energy systems, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy consumption demands are projected to rise significantly, particularly as Louisiana progresses towards becoming a hub for data centers such as the Meta data center being built in Richland Parish. Use-inspired R&D can help ensure that innovations are tailored to meet these practical energy needs. The addition of clean energy technologies is an economic and security imperative because complete dependence on fossil fuels leaves the economy vulnerable to price volatility and shortages.

Use-inspired R&D can drive the development of affordable, scalable renewable energy sources and smart grid technologies that decrease reliance on nonrenewable resources. These innovations can strengthen energy independence, create green jobs, and position Louisiana as a leader in the clean energy market. By prioritizing research that aligns with both local and global energy challenges, Louisiana can also help foster a more equitable energy transition.

These FUEL UIRD grants are also part of a broader effort in Louisiana to foster energy innovation and economic growth supported by a $160 million National Science Foundation grant and $67.5 million in state funding. This positions the state as a global energy innovation leader through high-impact technology development and innovation that supports the energy industry across the board.