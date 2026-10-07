Future Ready Northshore Wins $150K for Workforce Initiative

NEW ORLEANS — Future Ready Northshore, a partnership between Junior Achievement and Elevate HTM, has won up to $150,000 for a three-year workforce development initiative connecting students in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes with career exploration, mentorship and potential pathways to local employment.

The partnership was selected through the inaugural Northshore Collective Impact Fund pitch competition, held Sept. 29 at Tchefuncta Country Club. The Northshore Community Foundation said the initiative will receive an initial $75,000 investment, with potential total funding of up to $150,000 over three years.

The initiative will connect students with employers and professionals through workplace visits, job shadows, hands-on demonstrations, work-readiness activities and mentorship. Employer partnerships are expected to span healthcare, construction, skilled trades, finance, technology and logistics.

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Over the three-year initiative, the partners aim to provide 1,500 student experiences in the first year, 2,500 in the second and 3,500 in the third.

Building Connections Between Schools and Employers

Junior Achievement will coordinate with schools, prepare volunteers, recruit employers across industries and connect career experiences with classroom learning. Elevate HTM will provide a more specialized pathway into healthcare technology management through hands-on experiences, mentorship and connections to training and employment.

The partnership is intended in part to make it easier for schools to provide career exploration without having to independently establish relationships with employers.

Larry Washington, president and CEO of Junior Achievement, said the initiative is designed to address barriers that can prevent young people from learning about potential careers and making connections with employers.

“When we create pathways to economic mobility, we address the root causes of so many challenges facing young people and their families,” Washington said. “That means breaking down silos and connecting schools, employers, and community partners in service of young people. A student’s future should not depend on whether they happen to know the right person. Together, we can build those connections and open those doors.”

The organizations pointed to the experience of a student named Javon as an example of how those connections can translate into a career path. Through Junior Achievement career and work-readiness programming in high school, he was introduced to healthcare technology management, a field focused on maintaining and managing equipment used to diagnose and treat patients.

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He later shadowed biomedical equipment technicians and was mentored by Bryant Hawkins Sr., founder of Elevate HTM. According to Junior Achievement, Javon recently graduated from a healthcare technology management college program and is completing an internship at the hospital where he first shadowed Hawkins, with plans to begin his career in the field.

Expanding Healthcare Career Awareness

Hawkins has worked in healthcare technology management for more than 34 years and has focused part of his work through Elevate HTM on introducing students to careers including biomedical equipment technicians, imaging specialists, field service engineers and other healthcare technology roles.

“When we won, I almost cried. I thought about the students who will benefit and everyone who helped us reach that moment,” Hawkins said. “After more than 34 years in HTM, helping a young person discover this career still means everything to me.”

Hawkins said developing the Future Ready Northshore proposal also expanded the relationship between the two organizations.

“Together, we moved beyond supporting each other’s work to designing a shared pathway for Northshore youth,” he said.

Future Ready Northshore

Future Ready Northshore will use the award to expand those connections among schools, employers and community organizations across the three-parish region, with the goal of giving more students exposure to career opportunities and clearer pathways from education into the local workforce.

The Northshore Collective Impact Fund, an initiative of the Northshore Community Foundation, is designed to support nonprofits working collaboratively on regional social challenges through multi-year investments rather than one-time funding.