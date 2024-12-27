Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economy

Future $10 Billion Meta Data Center in Richland Parish Offers Far More Pros than Cons

December 27, 2024   |By
Meta Data Center
Getty image.

NEW OREANS – As global demand for eCommerce, social media, cloud storage, real-time map services, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence tools continues to grow rapidly, Louisiana is stepping into the game with Meta preparing to break ground in Richland Parish to build its largest data center ever. While some are concerned about the impacts on local

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter