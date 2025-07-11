Fur Bebe Cafe Announces Grand Opening

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Fur Bebe Cafe is set to bring a new kind of energy to the neighborhood when it celebrates its grand opening and ribbon-cutting “pawty” on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4826 Magazine Street. Central to its concept is a mission to create a space where humans and their furry companions alike feel right at home. The playful, community-driven cafe will serve high-quality coffee, tea, matcha, smoothies, and juices, alongside a fresh menu featuring toasts, salads, and sandwiches.

More than just a cafe, Fur Bebe is a destination. It’s a dog-friendly space designed to build connection—between neighbors, between friends, and most importantly, between dogs and their humans.

At its heart, Fur Bebe strives to encapsulate the joie de vivre that dogs bring to our lives—a joyful reminder of presence, connection, and unconditional love.

“We wanted to create a place where wagging tails and happy hearts go hand in paw,” says Barrett Cooper, one of the owners of Fur Bebe Cafe. “Fur Bebe Cafe is about celebrating community, treating yourself, and spending time with the ones you love—furry or otherwise.”

Alongside the food and drink menu, Fur Bebe Cafe also offers a curated retail selection of dog swag and snacks, perfect for spoiling your pup or picking up a fun gift.

The team has big plans to make Fur Bebe more than a coffee stop. The cafe will host events, programs, and private parties—including birthday celebrations for dogs—making it a true hub for the dog-loving community.

“Whether you’re grabbing a matcha on the go, catching up with friends over smoothies, or treating your pup to a treat and some new gear, Fur Bebe Cafe is ready to welcome you,” said the Fur Bebe Cafe owners. “If you don’t have a dog, that’s ok—everyone is welcome at Fur Bebe. It’s also a great spot to set up your laptop and get some work done during these dog days of summer.”

Fur Bebe Cafe celebrates its Grand Opening Launch Pawty July 12 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 4826 Magazine Street. Follow along on Instagram at @furbebenola for updates, events, and lots of cute dog content.

About Fur Bebe Cafe

Fur Bebe Cafe is a dog-friendly coffee shop serving fresh drinks, feel-good food, and good vibes. Fur Bebe features a retail selection of dog treats and swag, a space for community events, and a mission to celebrate the bond between dogs and their humans. Fur Bebe is more than a cafe—it’s a community.