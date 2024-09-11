Funeral Professional Shawn Conners Rejoins Dignity Memorial New Orleans in a Management Role

METAIRIE, La. – Service Corporation International (SCI), owner and operator of several Dignity Memorial® funeral homes in New Orleans and surrounding areas, announced in August that Shawn Conners has been appointed location manager for Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie, Louisiana and H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in Norco, Louisiana.

Conners will oversee daily operations for both funeral homes while assisting the funeral directors and support staff in meeting the needs of families.

“We are excited to have Shawn back,” said Huey Campbell, market director for Dignity Memorial New Orleans, in a press release. “Given his extensive experience and deep understanding of the funeral industry, we knew he was the ideal candidate for the role.”

- Sponsors -

Conners brings more than 28 years of experience to his new role, having worked as a funeral director, crematory operator and location manager for several funeral service providers. Hailing from Chalmette, he launched his career at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries then moved to St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens. He spent time working in Arkansas and Colorado before returning to New Orleans.

“I am thrilled to rejoin the Dignity Memorial family,” said Conners. “It’s nice to return to my roots and work with people who served as mentors and helped me launch my career after completing the Funeral Service Education program at Delgado Community College.”

In 2022, Conners received the Dignity Memorial Service Excellence Award, a recognition that honors SCI associates across the country for exceeding expectations through exemplary service toward others and fostering the company’s culture of service excellence. He is also a member of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association.

Conners lives in Mandeville and has three children.

Dignity Memorial® is a network of more than 2,000 funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers in North America. For more information, visit dignitymemorial.com