HOUSTON (press release) – Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced the renewal of the U.S. National Science Foundation’s (NSF) funding for Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL), spearheaded by Louisiana State University, at the CERAWeek Louisiana Future Energy showcase.

The $45 million funding renewal spans a three-year operating period, subject to congressional appropriations, building on $15 million in previous allocations and affirming the NSF’s confidence in FUEL’s advancement across its core functions: use-inspired research and development, technology commercialization, and workforce development.

“Over the past two years, FUEL and its many partners have built an emergent innovation ecosystem to protect and improve the global competitiveness of the nation’s energy and chemical manufacturing industry,” said FUEL Executive Director and CEO Michael Mazzola. “The continuation of FUEL by the NSF is the direct result of our success so far.”

- Sponsors -

Since its launch, FUEL has disbursed over $8.5 million to transformative initiatives across its core functions, established 26 industry-academic-workforce development partnerships, and supported nearly 30 Louisiana-based energy startups, small businesses, and research projects.

“The renewal of NSF’s investment in FUEL reinforces Louisiana’s growing role as a hub for energy innovation with global reach,” said Louisiana Economic Development Chief Innovation Officer Josh Fleig. “By connecting cutting-edge research, commercialization, and workforce development, FUEL is accelerating the technologies and talent that will shape the future of energy. This collaborative innovation ecosystem positions Louisiana to compete on a global stage while creating new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers across the state.”

FUEL’s investment in the state’s energy innovation ecosystem is in alignment with the State of Louisiana’s vision of establishing Louisiana as the U.S. location of choice for energy production, industrial investment, and workforce performance to deliver the resources, execution, and innovation required to meet global energy demand, as identified in the Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Moving forward, FUEL will continue to engage more than 50 education, government and community, and industry and capital partners to accelerate ongoing collaboration among industry, workforce, and cradle-to-career education stakeholders; propel an intentional approach to creating opportunities for Louisiana residents; and energize public and private investors, incubators, and policymakers to sustain and develop a dynamic workforce equipped to work in Louisiana’s energy industry and translate new energy technology to tech startups in Louisiana.