FUEL Forges Partnership for Energy Internships

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Community Funding Accelerator (CFA) and Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) have kicked off a new partnership to strengthen workforce readiness and expand opportunities for K-12 students to explore careers in the energy industry.

Over the next three years, starting in the 2026 – 2027 school year, FUEL will support and facilitate enhanced career pathway programs in key regions in Louisiana to support over 450 students with credentialing and securing work-based learning opportunities, such as internships and apprenticeships, in the energy field. Together, CFA and FUEL aim to reach thousands of students across Louisiana by 2033.

“As FUEL moves into the next three years of strategic workforce efforts in Louisiana, we are thrilled to bring in the additional capacity and thought leadership of CFA — a trusted advisor to a number of leading workforce initiatives across the country,” said Lacy McManus, Director of Workforce Development for FUEL. “It’s crucial that we make our energy industry as strong as possible and that means we must create a healthy talent pipeline with our state’s best and brightest students.”

- Sponsors -

Louisiana’s energy sector is growing with over 2,240 job openings through Dec. 2027, with 597 openings predicted annually and wages 20% above the national average – about $72,500. There is also an increasing demand for high-wage roles like industrial and mechanical engineers, chemical and plant system operators, and electricians and carpenters.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with FUEL for this important work in building the local workforce in Louisiana,” said Matt Ramirez, Project Leader at CFA. “Together, we’re not just expanding access, we’re connecting K-12 education to real job opportunities and creating meaningful pathways for Louisiana’s students to enter and take advantage of this growing and vital sector.”

CFA and FUEL’s partnership will build on this momentum and prepare young talent to take advantage of these opportunities by developing and replicating high-quality workforce readiness programs, using locally-informed strategies proven to work.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

To learn more about this partnership, visit the CFA website at communityfundingaccelerator.org and FUEL’s website at fuelouisiana.org.

About the Community Funding Accelerator

The Community Funding Accelerator (CFA) helps communities win and implement public funding nationwide. With a focus on cradle-to-career education and workforce pathways, CFA identifies relevant funding opportunities, builds coalitions, and provides deep technical assistance to submit winning applications. CFA also supports implementation to create innovative education and workforce solutions in communities across the U.S. The CFA program is led by Delivery Associates, a public sector consulting firm.

About FUEL

Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) is a collaborative initiative bringing together universities, community and technical colleges, state agencies, industry partners, and capital investors, all led by LSU. With up to $160 million in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) through the NSF Engines program and an additional $67.5 million from Louisiana Economic Development, FUEL is dedicated to driving the state’s energy innovation forward. The initiative will support energy-focused research and development, workforce training, the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies, and energy startups in Louisiana.