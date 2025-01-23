FTS | Flexblue Staffing Reflects on its First 10 Years of Excellence

METAIRIE, La. – FTS | Flexblue Staffing, a Louisiana-based staffing firm launched in 2015, marked its 10th anniversary celebrating its people, its clients and partners, and its incredible accomplishments. The technical, light industrial, and skilled trade staffing company has grown remarkably over the past decade and now operates as a regional player in the Gulf South.

From Start-Up to Regional Growth

Starting with just one employee, FTS | Flexblue Staffing aimed to build long-term partnerships in the staffing industry, emphasizing personalized service. Today, the firm employs 25 people and has expanded its presence across the Gulf South, developing a reputation for its client-centered approach.

“Our journey over the past 10 years has been nothing short of incredible,” said Brandon Smith, Founder of FTS | Flexblue Staffing. “We sought to go beyond the transactional nature of traditional staffing firms and truly become an extension of our clients’ teams. Every step of the way, our focus has been on building meaningful relationships with our clients, our candidates, and our team. This growth is a testament to what’s possible when you stay committed to your core values and never lose sight of the people who make it all happen.”

In 2023, FTS | Flexblue Staffing acquired Tech Serv and Reliant Nationwide Staffing, doubling its size and expanding its market reach. The company also opened a new corporate office in Metairie, Louisiana.

Prestigious Recognition

FTS | Flexblue Staffing has received several accolades during its first decade, including being named in the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing companies based on top-line revenue and the rate at which a company is growing. The Inc. 500 are the top companies on the Inc. 5,000 list which has in the past included names like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Bombas, Zoom, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“We’ve earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years reflecting our consistent growth and commitment to excellence,” said Smith.

FTS | Flexblue Staffing also earned the Louisiana Economic Development Growth Leader award. “Louisiana Economic Development has been a key partner in our journey,” said Smith. “They recognize our strengths and have supported us through initiatives like Economic Gardening.” The Economic Gardening Initiative helps second-stage firms gain new markets in other states, thereby generating new sales and importing greater value and income to Louisiana communities.

In addition, FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s participation in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, which helps entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing access to education, capital and support services, helped refine FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s strategies for expansion.

Faces Behind the Success

“Our success wouldn’t be possible without the incredible people who make up FTS | Flexblue Staffing,” said Smith. “From our first employee to our most recent hires, everyone has played a pivotal role in shaping our story.”

Vicki Eyman, the longest-serving employee, reflects on how FTS | Flexblue set the foundation for her career. “Over the years, FTS| Flexblue Staffing has not only grown as a leader in staffing but has also provided me with countless opportunities to grow and thrive as a recruiter. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of being guided by remarkable mentors whose insights and encouragement have shaped my career. FTS| Flexblue Staffing has always been more than just a workplace; it’s a place where teamwork, dedication, and a shared vision come together to create something extraordinary. I’m proud to be a part of this journey and excited about the future we’re building together.”

Alease Dodd, who joined the team during a pivotal growth phase, also shares her experience. “Working at FTS | Flexblue Staffing has been a wonderful experience. I am humbled to work with a team that truly stands by the company’s core values—Partnership, Integrity, People. It’s simply who we are!”

Misty Brennan, a former co-founder who retired in 2021, said “While embracing innovation and growth, the FTS| Flexblue Staffing team has remained steadfast in their commitment to the core values that define them. True evolution is not about leaving the past behind but building a stronger future on the foundation of what matters most.

It’s not just staff who have great things to say about FTS| Flexblue Staffing. Their business partners and clients are equally positive. “Over the past 10 years, the team at FTS | Flexblue Staffing has made a meaningful impact on our organization and the community through their support of Junior Achievement,” said Larry Washington, President of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans. “We’re grateful for their partnership and commitment to giving back their time and resources.”

Looking Ahead

As FTS | Flexblue Staffing enters its second decade, it plans to build on its foundation by continuing to expand its reach and refine its operations. The company’s leadership expressed optimism about future growth and its ability to continue serving its clients.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re not just looking back at what we’ve accomplished—we’re looking ahead to what’s possible,” said Smith. “The last 10 years have been about building strong foundations, and now we’re ready for even greater growth. With our expanded team, new markets, and our collaborative headquarters in Metairie, we’re ready to take on the future with the same passion and commitment that brought us here. The best is yet to come.”