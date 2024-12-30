FTS | Flexblue Staffing: Celebrating 10 Years of Growth and Excellence

Founded in 2015 with an idea of creating a Staffing Firm focused on the client and building long-term partnerships, Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS) | Flexblue Staffing is now celebrating its tenth year in the Gulf Coast Region. A multiple award-winning firm; named the fastest growing company in Louisiana in 2019 by Inc. 500, a six-time honoree of Inc. 5000, and the Louisiana Economic Development Growth Leader award, FTS| Flexblue Staffing excels in a competitive market because its niche knows no bounds. From engineers to warehouse employees, FTS| Flexblue Staffing can staff an entire company through personalized practices that treat every client as a long-term partner.

Through core values of partnership, integrity, and people, FTS | Flexblue Staffing prioritizes collaboration above all else, working with companies to place personnel in positions for lasting success. A regional leader with a partnership approach, FTS | Flexblue Staffing industry recruiters are specialized industry experts with a strong focus on client company culture. Often, this partnership begins with a tour of the client’s office, warehouse, or plant to better gain a full picture and help the recruiters truly understand what clients are looking for. By making the effort to better understand the companies they partner with, FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s consultative approach helps to ensure a perfect fit. Delivery models are client-specific, including contract, contract to hire, payroll services, direct hire or retained search options to custom-tailor the best service fit for each client.

Over the past ten years, FTS | Flexblue Staffing has built a database of candidates, giving the firm a competitive advantage when seeking talent. This access to talent features both active and passive job seekers in emerging industries. With a tool belt of proprietary tools at their disposal, FTS | Flexblue Staffing can offer unique connections that would be otherwise impossible, making them the perfect partner for most firms looking to hire top talent. In the competitive world of business, the search for talent is ongoing, and the war to win over that talent is as important as ever. Partnering with a firm like FTS | Flexblue Staffing ensures you have an ally in your corner who understands the landscape, and the players to ensure success.

While ever-growing, FTS | Flexblue Staffing roots are in the Greater New Orleans area. With its ten-year anniversary approaching, FTS | Flexblue Staffing has made a sizable investment in the local community by recently moving into a new corporate office which included a large office buildout, modern office space where employees collaborate to find top talent for their clients. In 2023 FTS | Flexblue Staffing acquired Tech Serv, a long-term, New Orleans based staffing firm and Reliant Nationwide Staffing, based in Deer Park, Texas, doubling the size of the company. These sizable expansions, from humble beginnings, are the bedrock of the FTS | Flexblue Staffing story and the standard bearer of the success they will continue to provide to firms across the Gulf South for many years to come.

