From Steel to Startups: Where to Find Top Jobs in Louisiana’s Expanding Industries

Louisiana’s economy is thriving, with a broad spectrum of industries offering a variety of white-collar job opportunities that range from cutting-edge technology roles to high-level managerial positions. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your career, the state’s diverse sectors—including steel fabrication, logistics, energy, healthcare and tech—are seeking talented individuals to join their teams.

We’ve curated a list of some of the top companies hiring across the state. From manufacturing to cybersecurity, here are the latest job openings and how you can apply to some of the most prominent companies in Louisiana.

Based in Bossier City, ENVOLTZ offers utility companies all-electric solutions for their distribution conductor and fiber pulling needs. They currently have a manufacturing design and electrical technician position open.

LinkedIn page

for more information.

FSP is a

family-owned steel fabrication business with over 35 years of experience

, known for its exceptional quality and customer service across the Gulf Coast region and beyond. With a dedicated team of 75 professionals and AISC certification, FSP combines expertise and innovation to deliver tailored solutions for projects of any size.

The steel fabrication industry continues to grow and is advancing on all fronts. They currently have structural welder, structural fitter and logistic coordinator positions available.

here

to apply.

No, this isn't the Artemis being built out of Michoud Assembly Facility (but there are positions available).

here

). Eight Louisiana-based

startups were recently selected to pitch to four regional angel investor groups at StartupNOLA’s First Access to Capital Program

this at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC). This

AI platform that works with helpdesk operations has positions in B2B customer specialty and frontend development open (one in Baton Rouge and the other remote).

here

(one in Baton Rouge and the other remote).

Headquartered in New Orleans, IMTT is the largest independent bulk liquids storage and logistics provider in North America. Their

terminals handle and store a wide variety of bulk liquids, including chemicals, vegetable and tropical oils, renewable fuels, and crude and refined petroleum products. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Greater New Orleans for 2021 by the Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate, there are currently openings in cyber security, accounting and more in New Orleans and other Louisiana locations.

here

to search and apply.

Koura Global

made headlines in recent years

for shifting from a chemical plant to expanding to become America's first domestic manufacturer of critical lithium battery materials. Koura Global is a subsidiary of Orbia, focusing on the production and distribution of fluorine-based products, primarily for industrial and specialty applications. Orbia is now hiring various roles in St. Gabriel Parish (engineers, inspectors and admins) as well as some unspecified locations in Louisiana.

here.

Mid South Extrusion,

a flexible film and bag manufacturer,

provides career opportunities for many people in Northeast Louisiana. Recently it announced that

it is investing $17 million at its facility in Ouachita Parish to install two new state-of-the-art blown film extrusion lines to support growing demand from customers. There are various customer service and operations positions available

here.

The Pelicans just announced a

partnership with Gray Media via the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

(GCSEN), anchored by Gray's New Orleans station, WVUE (FOX 8 Local First). The NBA team has a few openings for positions such as nutritionist, operations staff and hype team

here.

Gray Media and WVUE have their positions

here.

OCHSNER HEALTH: One of the largest employers in the state, Ochsner Health

is

included among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2024 by Newsweek.

There are currently over 1,900+ jobs listed for

the nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South and they can be found

here.

Based in Louisiana, Posigen aims to help c

ommunities gain access to clean and sustainable energy,

while greatly reducing their energy costs. For those interested in white collar job positions such as sales and customer service, the company has positions available in New Orleans and Monroe. It also has an apprenticeship for electrical work listed.

here.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), the American multinational consumer goods corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, announced recently that it is investing

$96.7 million to enhance production capabilities at its facility in Rapides Parish.

There are currently internships, engineer positions and more listed on their website

here.

CI Tank Logistics announced it will invest $2 million to expand its intermodal footprint and ease supply chains by adding 1,200 linear feet of new rail that will tie into the New Orleans Public Belt and service customers at the Port of New Orleans. The company is

expected to create 40 direct new jobs

over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $60,000, while retaining 41 jobs in Orleans Parish. They are currently hiring truckers but also taking resumes for unspecified logistics positions

here.

Woodland Biofuels, Inc.,

announced in September

that a planned $1.35 billion investment at the Port of South Louisiana to establish one of the world's largest renewable biofuels production facilities. The Toronto-based company would utilize waste biomass to produce sustainable biofuel used in transportation, heating and electricity generation. If the project moves forward as outlined, the company expects to create 110 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $90,000.

via this form.

