From Steel to Startups: Where to Find Top Jobs in Louisiana’s Expanding Industries

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 2, 2024) — Louisiana’s economy is thriving, with a broad spectrum of industries offering a variety of white-collar job opportunities that range from cutting-edge technology roles to high-level managerial positions. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your career, the state’s diverse sectors—including steel fabrication, logistics, energy, healthcare and tech—are seeking talented individuals to join their teams.
We’ve curated a list of some of the top companies hiring across the state. From manufacturing to cybersecurity, here are the latest job openings and how you can apply to some of the most prominent companies in Louisiana.
ENVOLTZ: Based in Bossier City, ENVOLTZ offers utility companies all-electric solutions for their distribution conductor and fiber pulling needs. They currently have a manufacturing design and electrical technician position open. Take a look at the company’s LinkedIn page for more information.
FABRICATED STEEL PRODUCTS: FSP is a family-owned steel fabrication business with over 35 years of experience, known for its exceptional quality and customer service across the Gulf Coast region and beyond. With a dedicated team of 75 professionals and AISC certification, FSP combines expertise and innovation to deliver tailored solutions for projects of any size. The steel fabrication industry continues to grow and is advancing on all fronts. They currently have structural welder, structural fitter and logistic coordinator positions available. Visit their website here to apply.
GIANT ROCKETSHIP: No, this isn’t the Artemis being built out of Michoud Assembly Facility (but there are positions available here). Eight Louisiana-based startups were recently selected to pitch to four regional angel investor groups at StartupNOLA’s First Access to Capital Program this at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC). This AI platform that works with helpdesk operations has positions in B2B customer specialty and frontend development open here (one in Baton Rouge and the other remote).
IMTT: Headquartered in New Orleans, IMTT is the largest independent bulk liquids storage and logistics provider in North America. Their terminals handle and store a wide variety of bulk liquids, including chemicals, vegetable and tropical oils, renewable fuels, and crude and refined petroleum products. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Greater New Orleans for 2021 by the Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate, there are currently openings in cyber security, accounting and more in New Orleans and other Louisiana locations. Click here to search and apply.
KOURA GLOBAL/ORBIA: Koura Global made headlines in recent years for shifting from a chemical plant to expanding to become America’s first domestic manufacturer of critical lithium battery materials. Koura Global is a subsidiary of Orbia, focusing on the production and distribution of fluorine-based products, primarily for industrial and specialty applications. Orbia is now hiring various roles in St. Gabriel Parish (engineers, inspectors and admins) as well as some unspecified locations in Louisiana. Find the jobs here.
MID SOUTH EXTRUSION: Mid South Extrusion, a flexible film and bag manufacturer, provides career opportunities for many people in Northeast Louisiana. Recently it announced that it is investing $17 million at its facility in Ouachita Parish to install two new state-of-the-art blown film extrusion lines to support growing demand from customers. There are various customer service and operations positions available here.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS: The Pelicans just announced a partnership with Gray Media via the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (GCSEN), anchored by Gray’s New Orleans station, WVUE (FOX 8 Local First). The NBA team has a few openings for positions such as nutritionist, operations staff and hype team which can be found here. Gray Media and WVUE have their positions here.
OCHSNER HEALTH: One of the largest employers in the state, Ochsner Health is included among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2024 by Newsweek. There are currently over 1,900+ jobs listed for the nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South and they can be found here.
POSIGEN: Based in Louisiana, Posigen aims to help communities gain access to clean and sustainable energy, while greatly reducing their energy costs. For those interested in white collar job positions such as sales and customer service, the company has positions available in New Orleans and Monroe. It also has an apprenticeship for electrical work listed. For more information on jobs in Louisiana, click here.
PROCTER & GAMBLE: Procter & Gamble (P&G), the American multinational consumer goods corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, announced recently that it is investing $96.7 million to enhance production capabilities at its facility in Rapides Parish. There are currently internships, engineer positions and more listed on their website here.
TCI TANK LOGISTICS: :TCI Tank Logistics announced it will invest $2 million to expand its intermodal footprint and ease supply chains by adding 1,200 linear feet of new rail that will tie into the New Orleans Public Belt and service customers at the Port of New Orleans. The company is expected to create 40 direct new jobs over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $60,000, while retaining 41 jobs in Orleans Parish. They are currently hiring truckers but also taking resumes for unspecified logistics positions here.
WOODLAND BIOFUELS: Woodland Biofuels, Inc., announced in September that a planned $1.35 billion investment at the Port of South Louisiana to establish one of the world’s largest renewable biofuels production facilities. The Toronto-based company would utilize waste biomass to produce sustainable biofuel used in transportation, heating and electricity generation. If the project moves forward as outlined, the company expects to create 110 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $90,000. Resumes are being accepted via this form.