NEW ORLEANS – A new Production Gap Report from the Stockholm Environment Institute warns that countries intend to produce more than twice the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is compatible with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree Celsius warming limit. The 20 largest producers, including China, the United States and India, have even expanded their forecasts since the last assessment two years ago, highlighting the pressing need for innovative Energy strategies.

The report warns that new fossil fuel development risks creating long-term “carbon lock-in,” locking the world into higher emissions that drives more severe floods, heatwaves, wildfires and rising seas, with the harshest effects falling on already vulnerable regions. This calls for immediate action towards renewable Energy sources.

U.S. Withdraws Wind and Solar Support

The United States, identified in the report as one of the top 20 producers driving expansion, is contributing to this pattern through its policy choices. In 2025, the Trump administration rescinded all designated Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) across more than 3.5 million acres of the Outer Continental Shelf, effectively dismantling the federal framework for offshore wind planning in U.S. waters, a program that dates back to 2014.

The decision is part of the administration's broader shift away from renewable energy which also cut back the Solar for All program, a $7 billion initiative created under the Inflation Reduction Act to expand solar access for low-income and disadvantaged households. The Environmental Protection Agency said the program was terminated after Congress eliminated the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The cancellation halted tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in grants that had already been awarded to states and left dozens of planned projects for low-income communities in jeopardy.

China’s Double Role

China embodies the widening tension between clean energy and traditional sources such as coal. While leading the world in renewable energy growth, it remains the largest coal producer and continues to delay a full transition away from the fuel.

At last week’s United Nations climate summit in New York, President Xi Jinping sought to highlight progress, announcing China’s first-ever emissions reduction target — a 7% to 10% cut by 2035. He also pledged to multiply wind and solar power sixfold from 2020 levels and make pollution-free vehicles mainstream.

“The China case is an interesting one because you hear that they’re producing a lot of solar panels. On the other hand, I was looking at some of the data and their emissions continue to grow,” said Alexander Kolker, Adjunct Professor in Tulane’s Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences within the School of Science & Engineering. “China is the world’s largest emitter — they emit almost three times what the USA emits – and they continue to grow, so the China story is more complex.”

Summit Promises and Vulnerable Voices

China’s announcement was part of a broader wave of pledges at the Climate Summit where more than 100 nations submitted new or updated commitments and the European Union outlined plans for emissions cuts of up to 72%. “The rest of the world is not giving up on the climate,” said Kolker.

Leaders from vulnerable countries, including the Marshall Islands and Pakistan, spoke of the devastation already hitting their communities — floods, rising seas and destructive storms. “We must wake up now or we will be woken up by catastrophes,” said Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine.

The Science Warnings

Those pleas echoed warnings from scientists. With the planet already warmed about 1.3 degrees Celsius, the margin for staying below the Paris target of 1.5 degrees is vanishing. Texas Tech scientist Katharine Hayhoe, speaking during the Production Gap Report launch and related science briefings, explained that every tenth of a degree compounds the toll of wildfires, floods and deadly heat.

Kolker echoed the warning, noting that rising climate risks threaten Gulf Coast economies, from agriculture and Mississippi River shipping to the shutdown of energy production during Gulf storms.

A Louisiana Case Study

That tension between pledges and practice is also visible closer to home. When Meta announced a $10 billion data center in Richland Parish, it pledged to match its electricity use with 100% clean energy, working with Entergy to add at least 1,500 megawatts of new renewables to the grid.

Yet in August, state regulators approved Entergy’s plan to build three new natural gas plants along with a $550 million transmission line. Together the power infrastructure could cost around $3 billion. Reports incidate that Meta will cover about half of the construction costs over 15 years, while consumer advocates warn ratepayers could face rate increases.

Meta has argued that it is still fulfilling its promise because it counts renewable energy credits and power purchase agreements across its portfolio, even if its Louisiana facility runs on gas-fired generation day to day. Regulators also authorized up to 1.5 gigawatts of new solar as part of the package, but most of that generation will not be tied directly to the data center’s operations. The arrangement highlights the gap between accounting methods that balance emissions on paper and actually running facilities on real-time renewable supply.

The Credibility Test Ahead

The Production Gap Report concludes that meeting Paris targets will now require sharper and faster declines in fossil fuel use than ever before. The central question at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November will be whether governments and companies can turn climate promises into action. The 30th annual summit will bring world leaders to Brazil for talks widely viewed as pivotal, with outcomes that could determine how communities already living with climate change navigate the years ahead.

Kolker warned that businesses, insurers and governments that ignore climate projections do so at their own risk. “We do have good science in the climate models and so people in business sectors would be well-advised to look at those projections and figure out how it will impact them,” he said. “If you’re building a large industrial structure, for example, you’re making a multi-decadal bet and so you should know what the climate is going to be like over the coming decades. Ignoring the climate puts you at a competitive disadvantage.”