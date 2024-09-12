From Navy Lieutenant Commander to CEO: Kirk Williamson Takes the Helm at JLV Construction

NEW ORLEANS – JLV Construction announced last month that after many years of dedicated service, President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Villeda decided to step down as the CEO, paving the way for a new era of leadership within the company. Kirk Williamson assumed the role of CEO, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. Kirk has been an integral part of JLV Construction since 2023, serving as the Director of Operations.

Kirk assumes this new leadership position after a distinguished career in the United States Navy, where he served as a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy Supply Corps since 2006. Kirk’s extensive naval experience includes key positions in Kabul Afghanistan, United States Navy 6th Fleet, US Naval Forces Japan, and the Naval Engineering and Expeditionary Command.

In addition to his military service, Kirk is also the owner and President of Chester Development in New Orleans, LA, where he manages residential development projects, overseeing the entire business process from site identification to construction completion. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to receive a quote from JLV as one of its first customers in 2009; and that business relationship continues to this day.

Kirk is also a doctoral candidate of international relations at Salve Regina University. He also holds a master of arts in diplomacy from Norwich University, and a bachelor of arts in international affairs from George Washington University.

His military education includes certifications in military leadership and logistics from the United States Naval War College and the Navy Supply Corps School respectfully.

He has received numerous honors and awards, including the Joint Service Commendation Medal and five Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals. He is also a licensed Louisiana State Realtor, a board member of the Louisiana Home Builders Association, and a graduate of local leadership programs such as the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) and the Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kirk as our new CEO,” said Jose Villeda in a press release. “His extensive leadership experience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him the ideal person to guide JLV Construction into the future. Kirk has been a true friend to both me and this company for many years, even before officially joining our team. I am excited to see our future unfold under his leadership.”

“On a personal note, Jose was the first contractor I ever hired when I started in this business, and our partnership has flourished ever since. From the very beginning, he demonstrated an exceptional level of professionalism and dedication that has only grown over the years. His leadership has been instrumental in the success of JLV Construction, and I am confident that in his role as President and Director of Operations, Jose will continue to contribute immensely to our company’s growth and success,” said Williamson.