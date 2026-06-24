From Essence to X Games, New Orleans Draws Global Attention

NEW ORLEANS – From the Essence Festival of Culture and the X Games Championship to the Bocuse d’Or Americas and Pastry World Cup Americas, New Orleans is set to host a series of major international cultural, sporting and culinary events in the coming months as New Orleans & Company continues efforts to expand the destination’s global reach, strengthen hospitality offerings and drive visitor spending.

Essence Festival of Culture

The Essence Festival of Culture returns to New Orleans July 3-6, highlighted by a live conversation with former First Lady Michelle Obama, singer and actress Teyana Taylor serving as chief curator and performances by Cardi B and other artists as part of one of the country’s most influential celebrations of Black culture.

Held each Fourth of July weekend, the four-day festival combines evening concerts at the Caesars Superdome with free daytime programming at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In addition to musical performances, attendees can hear from entrepreneurs, authors, elected officials and cultural leaders through panel discussions and keynote conversations, shop from hundreds of Black-owned businesses in the Marketplace and participate in food, wine, beauty and wellness experiences, book signings and networking events.

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The Essence festival also hosts programming through the Global Black Economic Forum, which convenes business executives, policymakers and thought leaders to discuss issues affecting Black communities and economic opportunity.

Essence has become one of New Orleans’ largest annual tourism events, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees and generating significant economic activity for hotels, restaurants, retailers and other local businesses. Organizers estimated the festival’s 2024 economic impact at more than $300 million for the region.

X Games Championship

New Orleans will host the first-ever X Games Championship, the final stop of the inaugural MoonPay X Games League Summer Season, at the Caesars Superdome July 24-26.

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Created in 1995, the X Games are an international action sports competition and entertainment brand known for showcasing elite skateboarding, BMX and Moto X athletes. The three-day championship event will bring together more than 100 competitors in 18 events as they vie for league titles in the season finale. In addition to the competitions, the festival-style event will feature live performances by Metro Boomin, J.I.D, Subtronics and BUNT.

New Orleans will serve as the concluding stop of the 2026 season following events in Sacramento and Osaka, Japan. Broadcasts will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2, with streaming available through the ESPN App and other digital platforms.

Bocuse d’Or and Pastry World Cup Return

New Orleans will again host the Americas selections for the Bocuse d’Or and Pastry World Cup at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center July 24-26, marking their return to the city following a successful New Orleans debut in 2024. The competitions will take place alongside the 2026 Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase, which annually attracts more than 6,000 chefs, restaurateurs, suppliers and hospitality professionals.

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Eight teams from across the Americas will compete in each event for spots in the 2027 global finals in Lyon, France. Countries represented include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and the United States. Competition themes will incorporate ingredients including halibut, Gulf shrimp, tomatoes, corn, bone-in ribeye, beef brisket, sweet potatoes and coffee.

COOLinary New Orleans

COOLinary returns Aug. 1-31 for its 21st season, with more than 130 restaurants expected to take part in the monthlong dining promotion. Participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe lunch, brunch and dinner menus as the program once again aims to boost business during the late-summer lull.

Organizers are continuing to accept restaurant sign-ups to participate in COOLinary 2026.

New Orleans Museum Month

Museum Month returns in August, allowing members of participating institutions to receive complimentary admission for themselves and a guest at nearly 30 museums throughout the region. The annual initiative, organized by New Orleans & Company, is intended to boost visitation during the slower summer season while encouraging residents and visitors to experience museums they may not otherwise visit.

Participating institutions include the The National WWII Museum, New Orleans Museum of Art, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Louisiana Children’s Museum, Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, The Historic New Orleans Collection and New Orleans African American Museum, among others. The program gives museum members access to art collections, historic homes, music and culinary exhibits, family attractions and cultural institutions across the metropolitan area using a single membership card.

Fried Chicken Festival Marks 10 Years

The National Fried Chicken Festival, presented by Raising Cane’s, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Oct. 2-4 at the New Orleans Lakefront, with activities centered in the greenspace behind the UNO Lakefront Arena along Lakeshore Drive at Franklin Avenue.

Founded in 2016, the festival has expanded to a three-day event featuring more than 40 restaurants, three entertainment stages, five VIP experiences and the return of the FCF 5K Run/Walk.

The festival was recently ranked the sixth-best specialty food festival in the nation in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Other October Events

Other fall events include WWE’s Money in the Bank on Oct. 10, the city’s first WWE Premium Live Event since 2018, and the debut of Freaky Deaky NOLA, a two-day Halloween-themed electronic music festival set for Oct. 30-31 at the New Orleans Lakefront Arena and Festival Grounds.