From Capital to Community: Black-led CDFIs Chart Forward Momentum

NEW ORLEANS – The African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs (The Alliance) will bring more than 90 leaders of Black-led financial institutions from across the nation to New Orleans June 16-18 for discussions focused on economic opportunity, capital access and community investment.

Speakers will include New Orleans Deputy Mayor of External Affairs Renee Lapeyrolerie, former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond and Hope Enterprise Corporation CEO Bill Bynum. Lapeyrolerie will join The Alliance President and CEO Amber Banks, Baltimore Community Lending President and CEO Watchen Harris Bruce, and NewCorp CEO Vaughn Fauria during the conference’s welcome reception.

Richmond will serve as keynote speaker for the policy luncheon, “Power, Policy, and the Future of Black CDFIs,” followed by a fireside chat with Alliance board member Hilda Kennedy, Founder and President of AmPac Business Capital.

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“We are really excited to have Richmond come and talk about the intersection of power, policy and community impact,” said Amber Banks, President and CEO of the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs.

The 2026 Annual Conference is The Alliance’s fourth in-person conference and will convene leaders focused on expanding access to capital and strengthening community investment strategies.

“The conference is a time for individuals to have a moment of retreat and camaraderie with their peers, as well as an opportunity to talk about how, as leaders, we can work together,” said Banks. “Our primary mission is to be change-makers for CDFIs. The conference theme is ‘Onward’ because, despite what is going on around us, we still have to press forward.”

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Conference Highlights and Local Connections

The conference will open with a guided tour of New Orleans community development projects, offering attendees a firsthand look at local efforts to advance equitable revitalization through investment and preservation. Organizers say the tour is designed to showcase real-world examples of how community-rooted leadership can help drive long-term economic growth and resilience.

In addition to local programming, organizers said this marks the second year the conference has emphasized member-led breakout sessions.

“There is an immense amount of experience, expertise and impact that each of these leaders holds – on average between 20 and 25 years of experience within the industry,” said Banks.

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This year the conference will feature nine breakout sessions led by Alliance members in addition to the main-stage plenaries.

“The staples will be covered – things like financing small businesses, affordable housing and community development projects, but also AI, technology infrastructure and navigating in an environment of funding uncertainty,” said Banks.

Sessions will examine how institutions can work together through shared services, collaborative financing, technical expertise and advocacy partnerships to strengthen their impact and expand access to capital in underserved communities.

Additional sessions will address climate resilience, insurance market instability, housing affordability, predatory online lending and uncertainty surrounding federal and philanthropic funding. Organizers say the discussions are intended to move beyond informal partnerships and identify practical strategies that help community lenders operate more effectively.

Capital Connect and Funding Access

For the first time, the conference will include Capital Connect, a structured networking initiative that pairs Black-led CDFIs with banks, foundations and other capital partners.

“Whenever we survey our members, the number one thing they talk about is access to capital,” said Banks. “There is a gap between the demand members have in their communities and the capital they have to meet that demand. So, we’re doing a speed-dating format in which CEOs will have short pitch sessions with funders that align with either their impact strategy or geography.”

She said the aim is to facilitate meaningful connections that translate into investments directly into their organizations.

The program is designed to facilitate conversations about investment priorities, funding needs and opportunities for future partnerships aimed at expanding access to capital in historically underserved communities.

The conference’s Juneteenth programming will continue that focus with a “Money and Mimosas: Securing the Bag” panel featuring representatives from foundations, banks and corporate partners who will discuss current funding trends and offer strategies for helping community lenders attract capital at a time when many organizations face increasing competition for philanthropic and investment dollars.