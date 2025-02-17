Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful Takes a Bold Step Toward a Greener Future

Jefferson Parish, La. – Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful (FJB) is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative to enhance and expand Jefferson Parish’s urban tree canopy. In partnership with Dana Brown & Associates, FJB has commissioned the development of an Urban Forest Master Plan, a forward-thinking blueprint aimed at increasing tree coverage and promoting environmental sustainability throughout the parish.

Through a comprehensive tree inventory on public lands, this initiative will identify areas with the least tree coverage and develop targeted strategies for equitable tree distribution. With the goal of setting realistic and achievable benchmarks, the plan draws inspiration from similar efforts nationwide. For example, Orleans Parish currently has 18% tree canopy coverage and aims for 50%, while Charleston boasts an impressive 63%.

Key components of the Urban Forest Master Plan will include:

Incentives for tree planting to encourage participation from businesses and residents.

to encourage participation from businesses and residents. Policy recommendations , including potential ordinances and penalties affecting tree preservation.

, including potential ordinances and penalties affecting tree preservation. A long-term maintenance strategy for public green spaces, ensuring the sustainability of newly planted trees.

for public green spaces, ensuring the sustainability of newly planted trees. Community engagement opportunities, with public input sessions scheduled this summer to gather ideas and feedback from residents.

“Expanding our tree canopy is essential for creating a healthier, more sustainable Jefferson Parish,” said Constance Buisson, Executive Director of Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful. “This plan will not only enhance our environment but also improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Residents are encouraged to stay involved by attending upcoming community sessions and supporting tree planting efforts. Together, we are building a greener, more vibrant Jefferson Parish for future generations.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful has also launched a new Litter Hotline: 855-LA-Litter.

The public can also honor or remember a loved one, club, or business with a Memorial Tree in Lafreniere Park’s Memorial Tree Grove. A donation of $450 ensures a live tree is planted in the grove, accompanied by an engraved gold leaf on the Tree of Life display in the Lafreniere Foundation Building. This meaningful initiative leaves a lasting impact on our community’s green spaces.

About Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful

Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful is dedicated to enriching the natural beauty and environmental health of Jefferson Parish through community beautification projects and educational initiatives. By expanding the tree canopy, partnering with local businesses and government, and engaging citizens, FJB fosters a sustainable, thriving community.

Memorial Tree Grove – A Lasting Tribute

