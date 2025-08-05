Fried Chicken Fest Reveals 40+ Eateries

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Organizers of the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s have revealed a dynamic food lineup with more than 40 restaurants set to participate in this year’s event, taking place Oct. 4–5 along the New Orleans Lakefront.

Fried Chicken Fest Winners

Back by popular demand are past FCF award winners, including Bonafried, Chicken’s Kitchen, Gus’s Fried Chicken, Southerns and The NOLA Chuckwagon — all of whom will have a chance to defend their titles and compete for bragging rights in this year’s “Best Fried Chicken,” “Best Use of Chicken in a Dish,” “Best Chicken Sandwich” and “People’s Choice Award” categories.

New Participants

New additions throwing their hats into the ring this year include iconic New Orleans establishment Brennan’s Restaurant, popular Mid-City brunch spot Biscuits & Buns, and Thai NOLA, a traditional Thai restaurant with strong Creole roots.

Cultural Variations

FCF 2025 will celebrate the global love of fried chicken with a mouthwatering lineup of cultural variations — from Korean-style bao and Nashville hot to Southern buttermilk classics and Caribbean-spiced specialties — offering guests a flavorful journey around the world, one bite at a time. A variety of non-chicken dishes will also be available for vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and everyone in between.

“Each year, we challenge ourselves to raise the bar — and this year’s food lineup is no exception,” said FCF Associate Producer Tina Dixon, who curates the festival’s food program. “From nationally recognized names to hometown favorites, we’re bringing the heat with new chefs and styles that celebrate fried chicken in all its forms. With hundreds of delicious dishes and bold flavors to choose from, I’d recommend coming out early and ready to feast!”

FCF is proud to have earned the title of sixth “Best Specialty Food Festival” in the nation in 2024 by the USA Today 10 best Readers’ Choice Awards and will continue to live up to its reputation as one of the premier culinary events in the U.S. at its eighth annual event this fall.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit friedchickenfestival.com.

Fried Chicken Fest Sponsors

FCF 2025 is made possible thanks to the generous support of festival partners, including long-time presenting sponsor Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Entergy, Delta Utilities, New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund (NOTCF), Stella Artois, Crown Royal, Casamigos, Heinz, Events DC, New Orleans & Company, The Law Offices of Chip Forstall, Coca-Cola, Louisiana Lottery, Cox Mobile, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Slap Ya Mama, Louisiana Fish Fry Products, Verizon, Delta Utilities, Marriott, Outfront, NOLA.com, iHeart Media, Where Y’at, WWL-TV, and others.