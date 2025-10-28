Loyola Powers 3 Stages at Freret Street Festival

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans students from the College of Music and Media will once again take center stage at the Freret Street Festival on Nov. 1, bringing the skills they’ve gained through their professional training to one of the city’s largest neighborhood events. From live performances to behind-the-scenes production, the Loyola Music & Media students will gain hands-on experience working alongside local music legends while helping manage every aspect of the 25th annual festival.

Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the free festival spans Freret Street from Napoleon to Valmont avenues and features more than 200 food, art and craft vendors, along with three stages of live music. Originally scheduled for March 29, the event was postponed due to weather concerns.

Freret Street, once a struggling commercial corridor, has reinvented itself over the past two decades into one of Uptown New Orleans’ most lively dining and entertainment districts. The festival reflects that transformation, celebrating the area’s revival through music, food and community engagement.

- Sponsors -

Loyola is returning as a presenting sponsor and creative force behind the Valence Stage, where students not only perform but also help coordinate production, booking, and stage management through the university’s “Festival Production” course taught by Mike Twillmann.

Showcasing Student Talent and Collaboration

Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph will headline the Valence Stage with special guest HaSizzle. Joseph, known for her powerhouse vocals with Tank and the Bangas and Galactic, will be joined by a special guest horn section made up of current Loyola students, giving them a chance to perform with seasoned New Orleans artists. HaSizzle, the city’s self-proclaimed “King of Bounce,” adds another local favorite to the lineup.

“The Freret Street Festival offers our Loyola students an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in New Orleans’ vibrant cultural scene,” Twillmann said. “This year, we’re especially excited about our dedicated Loyola stage, which not only showcases our students’ talents but also fosters unique collaborations with renowned artists. It’s a testament to the enriching experiences that arise from our community partnerships.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Other Loyola acts performing on the Valence Stage include The Kissing Disease, DIZZY!, Yung Senju, MONTY!, Josiah Day, Abstract, Ja Fearce, Flow Mvnny, Tuller, Kai De Lua, Joey Vesco and Lyle Hutchins. The university’s student-run production company, NOLA Sound & Visuals, will handle sound engineering for the stage.

Twillmann, who coordinates all music for the festival, said students are deeply involved in both the creative and logistical sides of the event — from scheduling and artist management to technical production.

Hands-On Learning Through Real-World Experience

“Watching what Mike Twillmann has been doing with his Festival Production class and his work producing the music at Freret Fest has been such a pleasure to be a part of the last few years,” said Jonathan McHugh, Hilton-Baldridge Eminent Scholar and Chair in Music Industry Studies. “Getting this hands-on experience performing on and helping to manage the Freret Fest stages is exactly what our students need to be successful when they graduate with a degree from Loyola.”

- Sponsors -

Loyola’s Music Industry Studies curriculum requires coursework in legal issues, audio production, technology and the business of music, meaning student workers at the festival are applying academic learning in real time. These experiences help bridge classroom instruction with the professional realities of New Orleans’ dynamic entertainment industry.

Organizers expect about 20,000 attendees from across the Gulf South. The Freret Street Festival began in 1998 as a neighborhood celebration and homeownership fair. Since 2010, Market Festivals Inc. — the group behind the monthly Freret Market — has produced the event, now operated by the Rotary Club of New Orleans Riverbend.

About the Loyola College of Music and Media

The College of Music and Media is home to Loyola’s School of Music and Theatre Professions and School of Communication and Design. Students in the college prepare for careers in music, theatre, the music industry, design, fine art, filmmaking, strategy and mass media — combining classroom learning with real-world creative experience.