French Truck & Preservation Hall Launch Fundraiser.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Two of New Orleans’ most cherished institutions—French Truck Coffee and the legendary Preservation Hall—are teaming up to launch a co-branded coffee, the “Preservation Hall Blend,” with proceeds supporting the Preservation Hall Foundation’s mission to preserve and promote traditional New Orleans jazz.

“We’re proud to support the Preservation Hall Foundation in a way that’s as deeply rooted in our community as the music itself. Great coffee and great jazz belong together,” said Geoffrey Meeker, CEO of French Truck Coffee.

Ben Jaffe, Creative Director for Preservation Hall, announced that the “Preservation Hall Blend” launched on July 11—coinciding with the 93rd birthday of one of Preservation Hall’s most cherished musicians, Mr. Charlie Gabriel (born July 11, 1932). The collaboration debuts with a special-edition coffee and a promotional video featuring jazz icons Ben Jaffe and Charlie Gabriel, perfectly timed to honor Gabriel’s milestone birthday.



“We are so pleased to partner with another wonderful New Orleans institution in support of our foundation’s mission to share and preserve the beautiful musical traditions of this city,” Jaffe continued. Coffee and music are both essential daily ingredients – so we hope you’ll enjoy a healthy dose of each and make those moments extra meaningful through your purchase.”



The campaign ad begins with a heartfelt video showing Gabriel and Ben Jaffe delivering French Truck’s “Hall Blend” across the French Quarter—sharing smiles, stories, and coffee with fans and friends.

French Truck Coffee will donate $1 from every bag of Preservation Hall Blend sold on its website and in its cafés, directly to the Preservation Hall Foundation.



To sweeten the deal, 100% of NET proceeds will benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation, if the “Preservation Hall Blend” is purchased at the Preservation Hall shop. Money raised will support the important work of the Preservation Hall Foundation, including music education programs, community outreach, and the preservation of traditional New Orleans Jazz.

Launch Date July 11, 2025 – Charlie Gabriel’s 93rd Birthday Promotional Video Starring Ben Jaffe and Charlie Gabriel delivering coffee and connecting with fans in the French Quarter https://vimeo.com/1095764953/67b680faf7?&signup=true Giving Back $1 per bag will be donated to the Preservation Hall Foundation (on French Truck website) and 100% of proceeds will be donated if purchased on the Preservation Hall Foundation website. This rotating coffee selection highlights the work of Colombian farmers we know and respect—producers who share our commitment to sustainability, quality, and community. By featuring different growers throughout the year, we celebrate the diversity of Colombian coffee while supporting partners who care for the land and their people as much as we do.Available nationwide on both PHF & FTC websites and in all 9 New Orleans FrenchTrucklocations. FTC: https://www.frenchtruckcoffee.com/products/preservation-hall-blend PHF: https://preservation-hall-store.myshopify.com/products/preservation-hall-blend

About French Truck Coffee

French Truck Coffee is a New Orleans-based specialty roaster known for its commitment to small-batch freshness, direct trade relationships, and local culture. With locations across the city and a national following, French Truck celebrates quality and community with every cup.

About Preservation Hall Foundation

Preservation Hall Foundation is based on the ethos, values and practices of Preservation Hall, and brings them to life in classrooms, detention centers, concert venues, and community centers around New Orleans, the nation, and the world. We work to protect, preserve, and perpetuate the musical traditions and heritage of New Orleans through the Foundation’s four program areas: Education, Community Engagement, Legacy and Archives.

In 2026 the Preservation Hall Foundation will open a new campus facility at 730 Saint Peter Street, next door to the iconic Preservation Hall. This beautiful space will create new opportunities and income streams for musicians, provide visitors with access to the Jaffe family archives, create residency spaces for visiting artists, and vocational rooms for intergenerational mentorship, and music creation. Pass It On — Preservation Hall Foundation.