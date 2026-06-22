French Quarter Task Force App Updated. Image provided by the French Quarter Management District.

NEW ORLEANS — The French Quarter Management District (FQMD), in partnership with SDT Productions LLC, has updated its French Quarter Task Force App for Android and iOS users, allowing residents, workers and visitors in the French Quarter to report safety issues directly to law enforcement.

The app uses geolocation services to allow users within the French Quarter to report incidents directly to law enforcement. According to FQMD, French Quarter patrols respond in less than five minutes.

“The French Quarter Task Force App will make the FQ a better place to live, work and visit,” said Michelle Courseault, executive director of the French Quarter Management District. “FQMD currently funds supplemental patrols that cover the French Quarter 24/7. The French Quarter Task Force App allows users to easily alert these safety patrols if they witness anything that decreases their sense of security.”

- Sponsors -

The French Quarter Task Force App was first launched in 2015. Developed by SDT Productions and software company LookFar, the platform allows users to submit geolocated tips, photographs and incident reports directly to law enforcement officers patrolling the Quarter. According to SDT, the App Task Force platform was created to help law enforcement agencies improve community policing and respond more quickly to quality-of-life and public safety concerns.

French Quarter Task Force App – What Users Can Report

The French Quarter Task Force App allows a direct link to quickly and confidentially report:

Shoplifting or Theft in progress

Vandalism or Graffiti in progress

Disturbances, Assaults and Fights

Carrying of Weapons

Illegal Vending

Obstructing Public Passageways

Suspicious Persons

Quality of Life issues

“The FQ Task Force App is easy to use and effective, but not a substitute for calling 9-1-1,” said Courseault. “If someone witnesses or is experiencing a life-threatening situation, they should move to safety and call 911 immediately.”

“The FQ Task Force App not only allows for the community to voice their concerns and receive a rapid response, but also helps me, as the 8th District Captain, better identify the needs of the residents and workers who populate the French Quarter daily” said Captain Sam Palumbo, Jr. “The FQ Task Force App assists me not only with the deployment of our NOPD resources, but with coordinating all agencies working in the French Quarter to create a safer community” he said.

Since the FQ Task Force App has been updated for Android users, Captain Palumbo has seen a notable increase in usage.

SDT Productions said the recent update was intended to improve functionality for Android users and encourage broader community participation in reporting safety concerns.

- Sponsors -

As a state political subdivision, FQMD supports the long-term vitality of the French Quarter in New Orleans.

As a state political subdivision, FQMD supports the long-term vitality of the French Quarter in New Orleans. The district invests in supplemental security by funding French Quarter patrols staffed by NOPD officers, sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers. Those patrols conducted nearly 50,000 citizen and business checks in the Quarter in 2025. FQMD also funds public safety and quality-of-life initiatives, including street markings for emergency response vehicles, pedestrian safety signage and nearly 1,000 street lighting repairs in the French Quarter.